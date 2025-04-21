Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
From Andhra To America: The Family That Raised The Second Lady Of The United States, Usha Vance

Usha Vance’s roots trace back to Vadluru, a village in Andhra Pradesh. Her father, Radhakrishna “Krish” Chilukuri, graduated from IIT Madras and teaches at San Diego State University.

Usha Vance, née Usha Chilukuri, is making waves in India—not as a politician, but as the powerhouse partner of U.S. Vice President JD Vance. As the VP tours India on a high-profile visit, Usha brings her own quiet influence and deep cultural roots to the spotlight. Born to Indian immigrants and raised in California, she blends Ivy League excellence with small-town Andhra charm. Her presence on this trip is no mere photo-op; with connections that span courts, continents, and cultures, Usha Vance is the unexpected diplomatic bridge everyone’s talking about—but no one elected.

Usha Vance: From Ivy League to Indian Legacy

Usha Vance’s résumé reads like a checklist of academic excellence. She earned her History degree from Yale, followed it with a Master of Philosophy at Cambridge, and circled back to Yale for a law degree—where she met her future husband, JD Vance. She didn’t just stop at law school; she climbed to the legal mountaintop, clerking for Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals. While JD Vance rose in politics, Usha quietly built her own legacy in American legal circles.

The Vance Family: Hillbilly Meets Hyderabad

Married in 2014, JD and Usha Vance are raising three kids. They are, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, She Has been balancing national politics and courtroom clout. Their home life blends Appalachian grit with Indian traditions. JD Vance credits Usha with expanding his worldview—he’s dabbled in Hindu philosophy, adopted vegetarianism, and taken a crash course in Indian culture. Their wedding even featured a Hindu ceremony, proving that diplomacy sometimes starts at home.

Roots In Andhra Pradesh, Legacy In Washington

Usha Vance’s roots trace back to Vadluru, a village in Andhra Pradesh. Her father, Radhakrishna “Krish” Chilukuri, graduated from IIT Madras and teaches at San Diego State University. Her mother, Lakshmi, is a molecular biologist at the University of San Diego. The family’s academic pedigree shines just as brightly as their immigrant journey—making Usha not just a Second Lady, but a second-gen symbol of global connection.

Also Read: JD Vance Makes First Visit to India Amid Tariff War, Set to Meet PM Modi — Signaling Stronger U.S.-India Relations

Second Lady Usha Vance

