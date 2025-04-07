Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
From Bangkok to Varanasi: Sunil Kothari Reveals Spiritual Movie on Sanatana Dharma

While covering News X in Bangkok, the team met with an Indian national named Sunil Kothari, who has resided in Thailand for three decades—he is a businessman, philanthropist, and filmmaker. In an emotional discussion, Kothari selected News X’s platform to reveal the finishing of a much-awaited film that embodies the spirit of Sanatana Dharma.

While covering News X in Bangkok, the team met with an Indian national named Sunil Kothari, who has resided in Thailand for three decades—he is a businessman, philanthropist, and filmmaker. In an emotional discussion, Kothari selected News X’s platform to reveal the finishing of a much-awaited film that embodies the spirit of Sanatana Dharma.

A representative at the recent BIMSTEC Summit and a distinguished guest invited by the Prime Minister himself, Kothari’s film transcends a mere cinematic endeavor—it serves as a spiritual gift. “Our movie honors Sanatana Dharma with straightforward yet impactful stories that connect with everyone,” expressed Sunil Kothari. “We are dedicated to highlighting the vibrant diversity of Hindu culture in a manner that informs and captivates a worldwide audience.”

Filmed in Varanasi, a city rich in spiritual significance, the movie represents a genuine effort to connect different cultures. Supported by Urban Boat Films and propelled by Kothari’s unique vision, the production has finished its shooting stage, encapsulating the sanctity of the rituals and philosophies that characterize Hindu spirituality.

Philanthropist Sunil Kothari reached Varanasi with Rajesh Kumar, where they were greeted with a ceremonial reception by Pooja Banerjee and Pandit Sourav Banerjee. Conventional Sanatan ceremonies heralded their arrival, establishing a profoundly symbolic atmosphere for what came next.

The movie’s post-production has begun, and excitement is growing. “We are excited to present this film to the world and truly thankful for the immense support that has made this vision possible,” Kothari remarked.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder

bangkok sanatana dharma Spritual Movie Sunil Kothari varanasi

