From Bank Manager to Chemistry Professor: Amit Malviya Replaced With Deepak Mhaskey as BJP IT Cell Chief; How BJP Plans to Revamp Its Social Media Strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Deepak Mhaskey as its new IT Cell chief. The move comes as BJP national president Nitin Nabin reshuffles his team. The changes are being seen as part of a generational shift in the party organisation.

Mhaskey, a relatively low-profile BJP organiser from Chhattisgarh, will now take charge of the party’s social media department. His appointment puts him at the centre of the BJP’s digital communication strategy. The post was earlier held by Amit Malviya. Malviya does not feature in Nitin Nabin’s new team.

Amit Malviya Congratulates Deepak Mhaskey

Malviya congratulated Mhaskey following the announcement. He said he was confident that the new team would take the BJP’s digital communication to newer milestones.

“I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP’s Social Media Department,” Malviya wrote on X.

He also congratulated the department’s new co-conveners, Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav.

“I am confident that under their leadership, the BJP’s digital communication will achieve newer milestones and continue to shape India’s public discourse with conviction, creativity and clarity,” Malviya said.

Who Is Deepak Mhaskey?

Mhaskey was born in 1968 and comes from an educational background in chemistry. He has earned an MSc degree in Chemistry and a diploma in Cement Technology, along with a certification in computer programming. According to his profile available in Engineers India Limited (EIL), Mhaskey started his career as a college Chemistry professor.

He later moved into agriculture. He has more than three decades of experience in horticulture and organic farming. He has also worked briefly in road construction.

Mhaskey’s Focus On Data And Electoral Analysis

Mhaskey has developed a strong interest in data collection and analysis. His areas of interest include electoral data and government beneficiary schemes. His EIL profile says reports prepared by him have been submitted to and used by private and government agencies.

This experience could prove significant in his new BJP role, where digital communication, voter outreach and data-driven political messaging are increasingly important.

Deepak Mhaskey’s Long BJP Association

Mhaskey has been associated with the Chhattisgarh BJP IT Cell since 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also served as a state party spokesperson. His political journey has largely been rooted in the BJP’s state-level organisation. His new appointment now gives him a much bigger national role.

Deepak Mhaskey’s EIL Connection

Mhaskey was appointed a non-official independent director of Engineers India Limited in November 2021. EIL is a government-owned engineering consultancy and EPC company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He was reappointed for a second term in March 2025. His tenure on the EIL board ended in March this year, according to the company’s regulatory filing. His shift from academia and agriculture to political data and digital strategy now marks a new phase in his career.