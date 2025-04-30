Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
From Bharat Jodo To Census: Congress Credits Rahul Gandhi For Caste Survey Decision By Centre

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the timing of the announcement was “interesting” and expressed hope that there was genuine intent behind it. He also reiterated Rahul Gandhi’s long-standing advocacy for a caste census.

From Bharat Jodo To Census: Congress Credits Rahul Gandhi For Caste Survey Decision By Centre

The Congress party on Wednesday claimed a political victory after the Centre announced its decision to include caste-based data in the upcoming population census.


The Congress party on Wednesday claimed a political victory after the Centre announced its decision to include caste-based data in the upcoming population census. The move, confirmed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) briefing, comes after years of consistent demands from the Opposition, led prominently by the Congress.

While Vaishnaw accused the Opposition of using the caste census issue as a “political tool,” the Congress was quick to take credit, calling the government’s decision a forced response to increasing public and political pressure.

“Jaati Janganna Hoke Rahegi”

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the timing of the announcement was “interesting” and expressed hope that there was genuine intent behind it. He also reiterated Rahul Gandhi’s long-standing advocacy for a caste census.

“We cannot forget Rahul Gandhi’s famous words-‘Jaati janganna hoke rahegi’ (The caste census will happen). I will say the government is with Rahul Gandhi,” Khera said.

Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj echoed the sentiment on X stating, “The Modi government has been compelled to conduct a caste census. This is a victory for Congress. The Bahujan community thanks Rahul Gandhi ji, his persistent efforts have borne fruit.”

Revanth Reddy and Lalu Yadav Join In

Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy also credited Rahul Gandhi for the development, linking it to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Based on the vision and direction of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji who first demanded a nation-wide caste census during his historic #BharatJodoYatra, Telangana was the first State to conduct a caste survey last year,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav weighed in with a reflective post highlighting his decades-long support for a caste census. “Those who called us casteist for demanding a caste-based census have received a fitting reply,” he wrote. “There is still much left to do. We will keep making these Sanghis dance to our agenda.”

Wider Political Support for the Census Move

Several other Opposition parties welcomed the Centre’s move to collect caste data during the national population survey. The demand for a caste-based census has long been featured in the manifestos of parties like Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party, and others, as a tool to drive more equitable policymaking and resource allocation.

ALSO READ: ‘They Were Afraid’, Kerala Govt Faces Backlash Over Exclusion Of Opposition Leader From Vizhinjam Port Inauguration

Filed under

caste census India Congress reaction

