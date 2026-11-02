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Home > India News > From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest

From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest

A Bhilai juice shop owner allegedly built a massive betting syndicate with thousands of agents, luxury Dubai villas and a Rs 200-crore wedding. Now, Sourabh Chandrakar has been extradited to India from Oman.

Sourabh Chandrakar (Photo: ANI)
Sourabh Chandrakar (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 23:08 IST

A small juice shop in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai. A monthly salary of Rs 15,000. And a betting network allegedly worth Rs 94,400 crore. Sourabh Chandrakar’s journey from a modest business to one of India’s biggest alleged online betting syndicates has drawn the attention of investigators. The man behind the Mahadev Online Book platform reportedly built a vast operation spanning India and the UAE.

His lavish lifestyle, a Rs 200-crore wedding and properties in Dubai raised several questions. Now, his extradition from Oman has brought the case back into focus. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) brought Chandrakar to India on November 1 after he was detained by the Royal Oman Police. He faces two CBI cases and a separate money-laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

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From Bhilai’s Juice Factory to Dubai’s Betting Network

Chandrakar grew up in Bhilai, where his father worked as a municipal corporation clerk before taking voluntary retirement. His mother was a homemaker. According to The Indian Express, the family operated a juice shop called Juice Factory through Orbique Foods Private Limited. Chandrakar worked there and reportedly earned Rs 15,000 a month.

His elder brother Gitesh held a 51% stake in the company. Chandrakar continued working at the shop until December 2020, when he was reportedly involved in small-scale business activities. It was here that he frequently met Ravi Uppal, who later became his alleged business partner.

The two are accused of developing Mahadev Online Book into a major betting platform. Chandrakar left India on February 16, 2022, and established himself in the UAE, according to the ED.

How the Mahadev Betting Syndicate Allegedly Worked

The betting network was allegedly controlled from a central headquarters in Dubai. Local agents operated betting panels across India. According to investigators, the syndicate followed a 70:30 profit-sharing model. Associates managed betting accounts, enrolled customers and collected money for wagers on cricket, football, tennis and other games.

Investigators reportedly identified more than 3,200 betting panels across India and the UAE. The ED alleges that the network used mule bank accounts, layered transactions and hawala channels to move money overseas.

According to the ED’s September 2026 prosecution complaint, Mahadev Online Book allegedly generated Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore. Associated platforms Skyexchange and Lotus365 reportedly generated another Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore and Rs 2,400 crore, respectively. The combined proceeds of crime were estimated at Rs 94,400 crore.

Rs 200-Crore Wedding Put Chandrakar Under the Scanner

Chandrakar’s alleged wealth became visible during his wedding celebrations in February 2023. He married Harshita at the Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Investigators estimated that around Rs 200 crore was spent on the celebrations held between February 10 and 14. Guests were reportedly flown from Nagpur on three chartered aircraft.

Several celebrities, including Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Vishal Dadlani, attended or performed at the event. The ED traced payments linked to event organisers, hotels, aircraft operators and travel agents. The wedding became a key lead in the alleged money-laundering investigation.

Vanuatu Passport, Dubai Villas and the Oman Arrest

Investigators also found that Chandrakar obtained a Vanuatu passport on May 6, 2022, while still holding an Indian passport. His Indian passport was later revoked. The ED identified high-value villas and apartments in Dubai linked to Chandrakar and his associates. Properties worth around Rs 3,500 crore were reportedly attached at their assessed market value. Chandrakar was reportedly arrested in Muscat in June 2026 over allegations of entering Oman using a forged passport. His extradition was delayed by legal proceedings. On November 1, the CBI confirmed his return to India following his detention under an Interpol Red Corner Notice.

His extradition could help investigators trace the alleged betting proceeds, examine the network’s overseas operations and probe claims of protection payments to public servants. The man who reportedly once earned Rs 15,000 a month at a juice shop now faces a series of serious allegations. The investigation into the alleged Rs 94,400-crore betting empire continues.

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From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest
Tags: 400 CroreBetting EmpireDubai NetworkMahadev ScamOman ArrestRs 94Sourabh Chandrakar

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From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest

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From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest

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From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest
From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest
From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest
From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest
From Bhilai Juice Seller to Rs 94,400-Crore Betting Empire: Sourabh Chandrakar’s Dubai Rise and Oman Arrest

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