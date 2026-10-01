‘From Bus Peon to Principal Secretary, Right to Justice Same for Everyone’: SC Rejects Ex-Judge’s Plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to direct the Allahabad High Court to expedite the hearing of a petition filed by a former district judge and observed that every citizen is entitled to equal access to justice.

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan said a person cannot claim special judicial intervention merely because he or she is a former judicial officer.

The apex court bench stressed that the constitutional principle of equality applies equally to everyone and that the courts cannot create a separate category for a person simply because of their former position.

“From a bus peon to the Principal Secretary of a State, the right to justice is the same,” the court observed while hearing the plea.

The top Court maintained that being a former judicial officer by itself cannot be a ground for directing a High Court to give preferential treatment to a particular case.

The Supreme Court bench also emphasised that constitutional equality requires courts to treat litigants on an equal footing. Therefore, no special intervention can be sought solely on the basis of a person’s previous position or office.

What was the case?

A former district judge had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions for speedy consideration of his case pending before the Allahabad High Court.

However, the Supreme Court declined to issue such a direction, effectively leaving it to the high court to deal with the case in accordance with normal judicial process.