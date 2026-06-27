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Home > India News > From Cricket Ground to Crime Probe: How Chetan Chaudhary Entered Siya Goyal’s Life

From Cricket Ground to Crime Probe: How Chetan Chaudhary Entered Siya Goyal’s Life

Fresh details from the investigation reveal how a shared love for cricket led Chetan Chaudhary into Siya Goyal's life. Here's what police say about the relationship and the ongoing probe.

Police investigating Ketan Agarwal's death have revealed how Chetan Chaudhary met Siya Goyal through her brother. (Image: AI)
Police investigating Ketan Agarwal's death have revealed how Chetan Chaudhary met Siya Goyal through her brother. (Image: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-27 13:38 IST

As the investigation deepens into the death of  Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, fresh details show how the accused Chetan Chaudhary came close to Siya Goyal. Chetan first got to know Siya Goyal through her brother, Sahil Goyal, Pune police revealed. After playing cricket together on a regular basis, the two young guys reportedly became friends in 2024. Chetan was finally introduced to Siya through what started out as a friendship on the cricket field, which allowed him to join the family’s social circle. Now, police believe that this connection later developed into a relationship which has now become central to the investigation. 
 

Brother Claims He Warned Siya

Investigators questioned Sahil Goyal for more than 10 hours as they tried to understand when the family became aware of Siya’s relationship with Chetan.
 
According to police, Sahil said he had known about the relationship for several months. He also claimed that he repeatedly advised his sister to end it because she was already engaged to Ketan Agarwal.
 
Officers are now examining whether any family members noticed signs that could have pointed to the events police believe eventually unfolded.
 

Relationship Allegedly Continued During Wedding Preparations

Despite her engagement, investigators claim Siya remained in close contact with Chetan while actively preparing for her wedding. Police say she regularly visited Ketan’s family, participated in wedding planning, and had even arranged a pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali with him.
 
At the same time, investigators allege that Siya and Chetan exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls between January and June, spending nearly 238 hours talking.
 
Police are also looking into reports that Siya had become hesitant about marrying Ketan after discovering he wore a wig due to hair loss. However, Ketan’s family has maintained that they had already informed the Goyal family that he used a small hair patch following hair treatment.
 

Cafe Meeting Becomes a Key Focus

A meeting between Siya and Chetan on June 17, just one day before Ketan’s death, has become an important part of the investigation. According to police, the pair met at a cafe in Pune’s Kondhwa area for more than 90 minutes. CCTV footage reportedly captured the meeting, and investigators are examining whether it played a role in the events that followed. Police are also reviewing Chetan’s communications in the days leading up to the incident.
 

Investigation Continues

On June 18, Ketan Agarwal, who was the director of a real estate firm in Pune, died after falling from Lohagad Fort. The case is now being investigated by police as a possible homicide. Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been taken to jail by the police.
 
Ten persons, including a worker at Chetan’s shop, have given testimonies to authorities thus far. In order to assist in reconstructing the events, police have also brought members of both families to Lohagad Fort.
 
Those concerned have been profoundly impacted by the case. Siya’s father was admitted to the hospital following her detention, according to police sources. Before the disaster, according to family members, he had been in charge of wedding preparations, including travel arrangements for scores of visitors who were anticipated to attend festivities in Ahmedabad and Rajasthan.
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From Cricket Ground to Crime Probe: How Chetan Chaudhary Entered Siya Goyal’s Life
Tags: Chetan ChaudharyGoyal familyKetan Agarwal

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From Cricket Ground to Crime Probe: How Chetan Chaudhary Entered Siya Goyal’s Life

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From Cricket Ground to Crime Probe: How Chetan Chaudhary Entered Siya Goyal’s Life
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