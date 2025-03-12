From Digital Addiction To Brutal Crimes: What’s Driving Kerala’s Youth? NewsX In Conversation With Clinical Psychologist Dr.Sandheesh

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Dr. Sandheesh, a clinical psychologist with 18 years of experience, explains how excessive screen time, exposure to violence in media, and lack of emotional regulation are pushing youngsters toward aggression.

From student clashes to shocking cases of minors attacking their parents, a deeper psychological and societal crisis is unfolding in 'Gods Own Country' Kerala.

Recently, Kerala has witnessed an alarming surge in violent incidents involving youngsters. From clashes between student groups, ragging to disturbing cases of minors attacking their own parents, these incidents point to a deeper psychological and societal crisis.

To understand the root causes of this rising trend, NewsX spoke to Dr. Sandheesh, a clinical psychologist from District Hospital Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta, who has been working in Kerala’s health services for 18 years. He shared his insights on how digital addiction, shifting parenting styles, and mental health issues contribute to juvenile crime and what can be done to address them.

Dr. Sandheesh recounted a distressing case from his consultation experience: A child, deeply addicted to gaming, would stay up until 3 a.m, struggling to wake up for school. His academic performance suffered, and when his parents tried to set boundaries, he reacted with violence attacking them in a fit of rage. In another tragic incident in Malappuram, a first-standard child took his own life after being denied access to gaming. NewsX asked some questions to Dr. Sandheesh about this increasing violent tendency among Kerala’s youngsters.

Do mental health issues contribute to juvenile crime & are children receiving adequate psychological support?

Dr. Sandheesh: Yes, mental health issues significantly contribute to juvenile crime. Parenting styles play a crucial role in shaping a child’s personality. Over time, parenting has shifted from authoritarian to permissive styles, where children dictate their choices, and parents comply. This has led to increased egocentrism among children. Another problematic trend is helicopter parenting, where parents shield children from all pressures, depriving them of essential coping skills.

Immediate gratification is another growing concern. Children expect quick results and lack patience, leading to poor frustration tolerance. Gaming, gambling, pornography, and social media addiction further exacerbate these issues. Many children engage in survival games involving extreme violence, reinforcing the belief that aggression is acceptable. Post-COVID, the number of children living in virtual worlds has increased drastically. Empathy levels have declined, and individual freedom is often prioritized over social responsibility.

We need a democratic parenting style. If a child’s need is genuine, it should be fulfilled; if not, parents must learn to say no. Parents should prepare children for the virtual world and teach them empathy. Responsible internet use should be a key lesson. Good family communication is crucial, and parental control apps can help monitor online activities. Proper sex education is necessary. Schools should emphasize life skills to combat rising depression, anxiety, academic struggles, and social interaction issues. Education must prioritize teamwork over mere academic achievements.

Dr. Sandheesh during the launch of his book 'Internet and Mental Health'.

What are the key psychological factors behind the rise in juvenile crime in Kerala?

Dr. Sandheesh: One of the primary factors is excessive digital gadget use, leading to loneliness and depression. Many children spend more time online than with their families. The constant flow of information makes it difficult for them to distinguish right from wrong. Drug use is another major factor. Social media plays a significant role in normalizing harmful behaviors.

Kerala lacks adequate mental health professionals only 17 clinical psychologists serve under the Directorate of Health Services, and some districts lack even a single government-appointed clinical psychologist. Children who play survival games excessively develop a “killing instinct” or “death instinct,” making them react with extreme aggression without remorse.

Additionally, social media influencers often glamorize drug use and other harmful behaviors. More mental health professionals are needed at the taluk level for timely interventions.

Minister for General Education and Labour, V. Sivankutty, launches Dr. Sandheesh’s book 'Internet and Mental Health'

What insights can you share from the psychological help you’ve provided to juvenile offenders?

Dr. Sandheesh: I have worked with juvenile offenders and victims, focusing on behaviour modification. However, the shortage of clinical psychologists remains a major challenge. In Pathanamthitta, for example, I am the only government clinical psychologist. Courts refer cases to us, and we provide psychotherapy to both offenders and victims.

Juvenile offenders who are influenced by anti-social elements often show no remorse for their crimes. While some offenders regret their actions, many do not. It depends on their personality traits. Through psychotherapy, we aim to increase awareness and facilitate behavioral change. The impact of treatment is positive, but the growing number of cases demands more professionals at different levels.

Dr Sandheesh taking awareness class to school students

Many find it hard to believe that a child can commit brutal crimes. What drives such violent tendencies?

Dr. Sandheesh: Brutal crimes have existed across generations, but media coverage has increased. People inherently possess a “death instinct,” but its intensity has grown in modern times. Previously, the fear of punishment acted as a deterrent; today, that fear has diminished. Films and digital content often glorify violence, influencing youth behavior.

Does exposure to violent movies and media impact a child’s psychology?

Dr. Sandheesh: Yes, excessive violence in movies affects children. Observational learning leads them to imitate what they see. Media influences can be both positive and negative, making parental guidance crucial. Cyberbullying is another significant issue, negatively affecting children’s mental health. Parents and children should be educated about online safety and bullying prevention. The entertainment industry should handle violence responsibly. Filmmakers must prioritize artistic value over violent content. Celebrities, as influential figures, should be mindful of their impact. Government regulation of social media is essential.

A relevant psychological study is the Bobo doll experiment by Albert Bandura, which demonstrated that children mimic aggressive behavior after observing adults. This highlights the responsibility of media creators.

Is substance abuse the main culprit behind youth delinquents, or is there more?

Dr. Sandheesh: Substance abuse is a major contributor to youth delinquency. Different drugs harm the brain in various ways. Previously, drugs were less accessible, but today, they are widely available. Drugs are often used as party enhancers, leading to addiction. Despite government efforts, accessibility remains a challenge. Drug dealers use social media and the dark web to expand their networks. Many young offenders commit crimes under the influence of drugs. De-addiction therapy and behavioral interventions are essential.

What role does family play in shaping a child’s psychological health?

Dr. Sandheesh: Parental care is crucial in preventing behavioral issues. Parenting styles should balance support with discipline. Children must learn that frustration is a part of life and develop frustration tolerance. Life skills, empathy, and responsible social media use should be prioritized. Communication gaps within families must be addressed. Assertive communication and problem-solving skills should be taught.

In video: Kerala’s Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan speaks about the increasing availability of drugs in the state.

Lack of Emotional Intelligence [EQ] is a growing concern. What are your thoughts on addressing anger management & impulses?

Dr. Sandheesh: Some children have conditions like Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which increases impulsivity. Proper identification and evaluation are essential. Each case requires a personalized approach. Anger management techniques vary depending on the underlying cause. If substance abuse is the root of anger, quitting drugs is essential. Emotional intelligence training should help children understand and manage their emotions effectively.

What role does peer pressure play in propagating violent behaviour?

Dr. Sandheesh: Peer pressure has always existed, but social media amplifies it. Children must develop critical thinking skills to resist negative peer influence. The education system should address modern issues, including social media literacy. Cultural shifts also shape children’s perspectives. Government monitoring of social media is necessary to mitigate harmful influences.

What’s your advice to parents & teachers in identifying early signs of aggression in a child?

The first step is evaluating parental behavior children learn from their parents. Teachers can also identify aggression in students. However, teacher-student dynamics have changed, with teachers hesitant to discipline students due to legal concerns. A balanced approach is needed.

Effective communication between parents and teachers can resolve many issues. Community counselors play a key role, but they must be qualified. Schools should have trained counselors who can refer critical cases to specialists. The education syllabus should include psychological and mental health studies from an early age. Awareness programs must be integrated into curricula to build resilience and emotional intelligence.

Awareness about new behavioral addictions, such as gaming and gambling disorders, should be included in school syllabi. Awareness programs about the long-term dangers of drugs like MDMA must be prioritized. Parental regulation is crucial to preventing harmful online influences. Some social media influencers promote drug use indirectly, worsening the issue. Government intervention is necessary to curb these negative influences.

In Video: When NewsX spoke to Kerala nursing college ragging victim’s father

