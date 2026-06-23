From Fingerprints to Convictions: How NCRB’s New Apps- NCRB-Abhigyan, CrPI, e-Forensics 2.0, e-Prosecution 2.0- Creating Seamless Digital Chain of Justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a new mobile app called ‘Abhigyan’ to help police work more quickly and smarter. With this app, officers can go through fingerprints and criminal history instantly using their smartphones. developed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the fresh setup is said to boost investigation and also to make policing stronger all over India.

How NCRB’s New Apps Creating Seamless Digital Chain of Justice

The new apps has been developed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is connected to a central fingerprint database known as NAFIS. In this system, there are fingerprint records of more than 1.3 crore accused persons as well as convicts and prison inmates.

Through these platforms, police officers can use portable fingerprints scanners that connect to their smartphones so they can verify someone’s identity quickly and also scan their criminal background while working in the field. The NCRB notes that the officers can pull data from the national fingerprint repository from anywhere provided they use certified devices so investigations can move faster and in a more convenient way.

During a live demo, officials said the app is able to match fingerprints with existing entries in around 35 seconds. It can be used during day-to-day checks while inspecting vehicles to flag potential suspects.

The app also provides instant access to a person’s criminal background which helps police judge risks earlier and stay sager during operations.

NCRB-Abhigyan, CrPI, e-Forensics 2.0, and e-Prosecution 2.0 Features

The launch of NCRB-Abhigyan, CrPI, e-Forensics 2.0, and e-Prosecution 2.0 will help speed up the handling of pending cases an ensure a quicker delivery of justice.

The government is aiming to finish the full journey from filing an FIR to conviction within three years as a part of its criminal justice changes. With systems like NCRB-Abhigyan, CrPI, e-Forensics 2.0, and e-Prosecution 2.0 technology is now getting used all along the justice system which is basically to turn raw data into practical information for investigations.

Instead of depending only on old school policing methods, there’s also a move toward scientific evidence driven inquiry, and this is slowly proving to be more effective for crime control.

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