From Food Delivery To Immortality: Zomato’s Name Change Has The Internet Cracking;

Zomato, the widely popular food and grocery delivery platform, made headlines on Thursday by officially announcing a major rebranding move. The company revealed that its corporate name will now be changed to Eternal Ltd, marking a significant shift in its corporate identity.

Zomato, the widely popular food and grocery delivery platform, made headlines on Thursday by officially announcing a major rebranding move. The company revealed that its corporate name will now be changed to Eternal Ltd, marking a significant shift in its corporate identity. This change comes more than two years after the transition began internally.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision to rebrand was formally approved by the company’s board, as stated in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. However, while the corporate name is set to undergo a transformation, the Zomato brand, app, and overall operations will remain the same. The name change still requires final approval from shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other regulatory authorities before it becomes official.

Deepinder Goyal Confirms the Name Change on Social Media

Zomato’s Founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news with an official announcement letter. Expressing his enthusiasm for the change, Goyal wrote, “Our board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

If the proposed rebranding receives all necessary approvals, the company will transition its website from zomato.com to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will also be updated accordingly.

Social Media Reacts with Humor and Sarcasm

As soon as the announcement was made, netizens flooded social media with humorous takes on the rebranding. The name “Eternal” sparked various reactions, with users making lighthearted jokes about its meaning. One user humorously compared the change to the popular video game “Doom Eternal” and quipped, “What is this, Doom Eternal but for biryani deliveries? Are they promising immortality with every order, or just eternal wait times when you’re starving?”

Hope it doesn’t flop like Marvel Eternals😅 Wishing you luck! — Srirag (@DichotomousDude) February 6, 2025

Another user took a jab at the business model, commenting, “Zomato’s new name (Eternal) is a great indicator for how much time it takes for a cloud kitchen to become profitable.”

Zomato’s new name (Eternal) is a great indicator for how much time it takes for a cloud kitchen to become profitable. — Kawaljeet Singh (@kawal279) February 6, 2025

A few users expressed concerns about how the name change might affect their daily interactions with the app, with one person joking, “For lazy people like me, it was easy to find the Zomato app at the end of my phone’s list. Now I’ll have to search for it.”

Meanwhile, others predicted an influx of corporate buzzwords following the announcement, “Be ready to read 200 reasons why Zomato’s name change to Eternal is a masterstroke on LinkedIn for the next 48 hours.”

The Bigger Picture: Why Zomato is Rebranding

Beyond the jokes and memes, the rebranding to Eternal Ltd signifies a larger strategic shift for the company. Zomato has been evolving beyond just food delivery and expanding into multiple business verticals. The move aims to consolidate its diverse operations under one unified corporate identity.

Currently, the company manages four major business divisions:

Zomato – The core food delivery and restaurant discovery platform. Blinkit – A quick-commerce service specializing in grocery and essential deliveries. Hyperpure – A B2B kitchen supplies business catering to restaurants. District – A logistics and live events management arm.

By renaming itself as Eternal Ltd, the company hopes to reflect its broader ambitions and its long-term vision to expand into various industries beyond food tech.

What Lies Ahead for Zomato (Eternal Ltd)?

While the name change is still awaiting approval from shareholders and regulatory bodies, it is clear that Zomato is positioning itself for long-term growth and diversification. Users can expect the same experience on the Zomato app, as the brand identity and user interface will remain unchanged. However, the rebranding could bring future expansions and innovations under the Eternal Ltd umbrella.

For now, while the name shift is yet to become official, it has certainly sparked an engaging online discussion and captured the curiosity of both customers and investors. Whether the name Eternal will stand the test of time remains to be seen, but it has undoubtedly made a lasting impression on social media.