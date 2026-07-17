From Home Schooling to NIT: Story Behind Sonam Wangchuk’s Education, Hunger Strike at 60, and His Inspiring Journey

If you still wonder who is Sonam Wangchuk? Then you will be surprised to know about this renowned engineer who turned into an activist, who also inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in the blockbuster movie “3 idiots” that was released in the year 2009 and the character was played by Aamir Khan. But the real man behind that character has a story far more layered than what is shown in the movie. Let us tell you more about one of the most influential education reformers and activists in India.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Early Life

Sonam Wangchuk was born on September 1, 1966 in Alchi village of Leh district of Ladakh. He is currently 60 years old. His early years were spent in a remote area that had no formal school, so he was homeschooled by his mother in his native language of Ladakh until he was nine years old.

His life took a turn when, due to his father’s government job, his family moved to Delhi and then he got enrolled at Vishesh Kendriya Vidyalaya where he accessed formal education for the first time. Adjusting to a totally new environment was not at all easy for him because of the unfamiliar surroundings and an unfamiliar language, which meant a rocky start that he has described as one of the hardest phases of his life.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Educational Qualification

Despite the setbacks, Wangchuk pushed through school and went on to study Mechanical Engineering. Then he pursued his higher education the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar which was then known as Regional Engineering College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1987. Later he also pursued Earthen Architecture at Craterre which is a school of school of architecture in Grenoble, France, feeding directly into his later work on sustainable building techniques in Ladakh.

From Engineer To An Educator

Instead of taking the conventional route to corporate world he returned back to Ladakh with a determination to fix the education system that he left behind. There he founded Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) and then his best-known scientific innovation which is the Ice Stupa a technique that was developed for building artificial glaciers that store winter water for dry season farming in Ladakh.

The Hunger Strike

Sonam Wangchuk has repeatedly turned to hunger strike as a form of protest. First for Ladakh’s statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion which included a notable 21-day fast in sub-zero temperatures in March 2024. Recently he has been on a hunger strike supporting the youth led party in New Delhi since 28 June 2026, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks around the nation.

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