From Independence To Integration: Sardar Patel’s Role In Unifying Hyderabad

When India gained independence in 1947, the last British Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, was tasked with overseeing the transition of power. In this process, the British offered the 565 princely states the choice to join either India or Pakistan. Most states signed the Instrument of Accession based on their geographical considerations. However, the Nizam of Hyderabad was determined to maintain its independence.

The Prosperity of Hyderabad

Hyderabad, recognized as the richest princely state, boasted a self-sufficient economy with its own currency, army, railway network, radio system, and postal service. Under the rule of Nizam Osman Ali Khan, who was often listed among the world’s wealthiest individuals, the state encompassed parts of what are now Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Its landlocked status, surrounded entirely by Indian territory, posed significant challenges.

While other princely states opted to integrate into India or Pakistan, Nizam’s insistence on remaining independent set the stage for conflict. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, responsible for integrating these states, firmly believed that Hyderabad had to join India. Despite multiple interventions from Lord Mountbatten and a temporary standstill agreement allowing Hyderabad to maintain the status quo, the Nizam remained resolute in his refusal to sign the treaty of accession.

Escalating Tensions

As Patel’s push for Hyderabad’s integration intensified, other princely states like Junagarh and Bhopal, which initially aimed to join Pakistan, agreed to accede to India. Patel’s strategy involved demonstrating military might, and he made it clear to Nizam’s representative, Laik Ali, that Hyderabad could not remain independent. In a decisive moment, Patel told Ali, “There is no point in discussing this any further.”

Amid rising tensions, Hyderabad’s representative, Kasim Razvi, threatened violence against the Hindu population in Hyderabad, leveraging his command over the Razakars, a paramilitary group. The potential for conflict loomed large, and Patel recognized that military action might be the only solution. However, Prime Minister Nehru was hesitant about using force, preferring to seek resolution through the United Nations.

Operation Polo: The Final Push

In September 1948, reports of violence against civilians in Hyderabad and evidence of financial support to Pakistan escalated the situation. Patel, despite his ill health, urged Nehru to deploy the army to Hyderabad before the Nizam could engage with the UN or Pakistan. On September 13, 1948, Indian troops launched “Operation Polo,” executing a two-pronged advance into Hyderabad.

With superior military equipment and strategic planning, the Indian Army swiftly overpowered the unprepared Hyderabad forces. Within 100 hours, the Nizam announced a ceasefire, and on September 18, a formal surrender took place, marking the end of Hyderabad’s resistance.

The Aftermath

Following the surrender, a high-level meeting took place between Patel and the Nizam, where the latter pledged loyalty to the Indian Union and committed to working collaboratively with the Indian government for the welfare of the people. Thus, within just four days, Sardar Patel successfully integrated Hyderabad into India, skillfully avoiding international entanglements that could have complicated the situation further.

In summary, the integration of Hyderabad was a crucial step in unifying India post-independence, driven by Patel’s unwavering determination and strategic acumen.

