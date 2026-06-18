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Home > India News > From India To China: Why Is Telegram Facing Increasing Government Scrutiny Across Countries?

From India To China: Why Is Telegram Facing Increasing Government Scrutiny Across Countries?

Telegram faces increasing scrutiny worldwide as governments raise concerns over privacy, security, misinformation and criminal misuse. Countries including India, Iran, Russia and China have imposed restrictions or investigations at various times. The platform remains central to ongoing debates about digital freedom, regulation and online safety.

From India To China: Why Is Telegram Facing Increasing Government Scrutiny Across Countries? (Image Credits: ANI Representative Image)
From India To China: Why Is Telegram Facing Increasing Government Scrutiny Across Countries? (Image Credits: ANI Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 18:03 IST

Telegram has become one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms, boasting hundreds of millions of users across continents. Known for its strong privacy features, encrypted communications, large public channels and minimal content moderation compared to some rivals, the app has built a loyal user base over the years. However, the same features that have helped Telegram grow rapidly have also placed it under the scanner of governments worldwide. From India and Iran to Russia and China, authorities have repeatedly restricted, blocked or investigated the platform over concerns ranging from national security and misinformation to criminal activities and data regulation.

Why Governments Are Concerned About Telegram

Telegram’s appeal lies in its ability to provide users with private communication tools, large group discussions and channels capable of reaching millions of people instantly.

Unlike many social media platforms, Telegram allows the creation of massive public channels where information can spread rapidly. Governments argue that this capability can sometimes be misused for unlawful activities, including the circulation of extremist content, scams, cybercrime operations, illegal marketplaces and misinformation campaigns.

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Law enforcement agencies in several countries have also raised concerns about difficulties in tracking criminal networks that allegedly use encrypted communication platforms to coordinate activities. As a result, Telegram often finds itself caught between privacy advocates who view it as a vital communication tool and governments seeking greater control over digital spaces.

India’s Concerns Over Telegram

In India, Telegram has periodically faced scrutiny over allegations that the platform has been used for piracy, cyber fraud, examination paper leaks and the circulation of illegal content. The authorities have investigated complaints related to the sharing of copyrighted material, leaked educational content and online scams conducted through Telegram groups and channels.

Government agencies have also examined whether stronger compliance measures are needed from digital platforms operating in India. While Telegram remains available in the country, discussions around regulation and monitoring continue whenever major incidents linked to the platform emerge.

India’s broader push for digital accountability has brought messaging services under increased observation, particularly those hosting large communities with limited moderation.

Iran’s Long-Running Battle With Telegram

Iran represents one of the most notable examples of government action against Telegram. For years, the app was among the country’s most widely used digital communication tools. However, Iranian authorities eventually imposed restrictions, citing concerns about national security, political mobilisation and the dissemination of content considered harmful to state interests.

Officials argued that Telegram’s influence over public discourse had become too significant and difficult to regulate. Despite restrictions, many users continued accessing the platform through virtual private networks (VPNs) and other workarounds.

The Iranian case highlighted how messaging apps can become central to wider political and social debates.

Russia’s Complex Relationship With Telegram

Russian authorities previously sought to block the platform after disputes over access to encrypted communications. Officials argued that security agencies required greater cooperation from digital platforms to address terrorism and criminal investigations.

The attempted restrictions triggered widespread debate about internet freedom and state surveillance. Although Telegram remained accessible to many users through technical workarounds, the dispute became one of the most prominent confrontations between a government and a technology platform.

In recent years, Telegram has continued to play a major role in Russia’s digital ecosystem, serving as a key source of news, commentary and public communication.

China’s Strict Digital Controls

China maintains one of the world’s most tightly regulated internet environments, often referred to as the “Great Firewall.” Telegram has been inaccessible in mainland China for years. Authorities have argued that foreign messaging platforms operating outside domestic regulatory frameworks pose challenges related to cybersecurity, information control and national security.

Chinese users generally rely on domestic alternatives that operate under local regulations. The restriction of Telegram forms part of a broader strategy aimed at controlling online communications and managing digital information flows within the country.

Security, Privacy & The Global Debate

At the heart of Telegram’s global controversies lies a fundamental question: how should governments balance public safety with digital privacy?

Supporters of Telegram argue that secure communication is essential for journalists, activists, businesses and ordinary users concerned about surveillance or data misuse. Critics, meanwhile, contend that strong privacy protections can sometimes make it harder for authorities to investigate criminal activity or prevent harmful content from spreading online.

This debate has intensified as governments worldwide introduce stricter digital regulations and technology companies face growing pressure to cooperate with law enforcement requests.

Telegram’s Expanding Global Influence

Despite restrictions in some countries, Telegram continues to expand its global presence. The platform has become a major source of news distribution, community engagement and direct communication. Political leaders, public figures, businesses and media organisations increasingly use Telegram channels to reach audiences without relying on traditional social media algorithms.

Its popularity has also grown during periods of political unrest and conflict, where users often seek alternative sources of information and communication.

As Telegram’s influence increases, governments are likely to continue examining how the platform operates within their jurisdictions.

A Platform At The Centre Of A Global Digital Battle

The challenges facing Telegram reflect a broader global struggle over who controls information in the digital era. While some governments view the platform as a potential security risk requiring stricter oversight, others see attempts to restrict it as a threat to free expression and online privacy.

With concerns about cybersecurity, misinformation, digital sovereignty and encrypted communications continuing to evolve, Telegram is expected to remain at the centre of international debates about technology regulation for years to come.

READ MORE: Who is Om Prakash Rajbhar, UP Minister Who Claims Split In Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party?

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From India To China: Why Is Telegram Facing Increasing Government Scrutiny Across Countries?
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From India To China: Why Is Telegram Facing Increasing Government Scrutiny Across Countries?
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