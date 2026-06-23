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Home > India News > From Kerala To Corridors Of Power In Delhi: The Political Journey of George Kurian

From Kerala To Corridors Of Power In Delhi: The Political Journey of George Kurian

In a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhawan, his resignation was accept under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.  Kurian's Rajya Sabha term expired on June 21. He was the only minister from Christian community in the Modi cabinet.

Kurian's Rajya Sabha term expired on June 21. He was the only minister from Christian community in the Modi cabinet. (Pic: ANI)
Kurian's Rajya Sabha term expired on June 21. He was the only minister from Christian community in the Modi cabinet. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 12:04 IST

George Kurian, the Union minister of state for minority affairs and fisheries, has resigned from the Union Cabinet as his Rajya Sabha termed got expired. His resignation was accepted by President Murmu on Tuesday morning. In a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhawan, his resignation was accept under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.  Kurian’s Rajya Sabha term expired on June 21. He was the only minister from Christian community in the Modi cabinet.

Why has George Kurian resigned suddenly?

Now, questions are being raised as to why George Kurian has resigned suddenly. Kurian was nominated to the council of minister after he was elected to Rajya Sabha. However, his term has now expired. As per the constitution, any person who is nominated to Union Cabinet must be a member of the either house-Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha. But this time the former minister was not nominated to Rajya Sabha. 

There are also speculations that the poor performance in the recently concluded Kerala Assembly elections may have also been the reason for Kurian’s ouster from the cabinet. 

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Meanwhile, after the resignation of George Kurian, the responsibility of his departments could now be delegated to other ministers. There are also speculations of cabinet reshuffle by PM Modi as new faces could be made in-charge of ministries.  

Who is George Kurian? 

A native of Kerala, George Kurian was born in Nambiyakulam area of Kottayam district on September 20, 1960. A senior leader of BJP, the 65-year-old leader was associated with the party since its early formation. He was inducted into the Union cabinet on June 2024 during the third term of the PM Modi and was given the responsibility of minority affairs and fisheries. 

The BJP also portrayed Kurian as the party’s face in South India especially Kerala. He had played a crucial role of bringing Christian community closer to the party.

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From Kerala To Corridors Of Power In Delhi: The Political Journey of George Kurian
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From Kerala To Corridors Of Power In Delhi: The Political Journey of George Kurian
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