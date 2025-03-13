Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
From Lathmar To Hola Mohalla: How Is Holi Celebrated Across India?

While Holi is widely recognized for its playful colour-throwing, different regions of India have unique traditions that make Holi even more special. Let’s explore some of the most fascinating ways Holi is celebrated across the country.

While Holi is widely recognized for its playful color-throwing, different parts of India have unique traditions that make Holi more special.


Holi, the Festival of Colours, is one of the most vibrant and joyous celebrations in India. It is a time when people come together to throw colors, dance to lively music, and enjoy delicious festive treats. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 14, according to Drik Panchang.

While the festival is widely recognized for its playful colour-throwing, different regions of India have unique traditions that make Holi even more special. Let’s explore some of the most fascinating ways Holi is celebrated across the country.

Lathmar Holi: A Playful Battle of Sticks

For Lord Krishna and Radharani’s birthplaces of Vrindavan and Barsana, the holiday of Holi has always held the greatest significance. From Lathmar to Phoolon Ki Holi, the festivities in Vrindavan and Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, are distinctive and serve as an important reminder of how their lord observed the holiday. Women take center stage in the vibrant festival known as Lathmar Holi. Women from Barsana joyfully chase and hit men with sticks from Nandgaon, Krishna’s village, during this celebration. It is said that this custom replicates the lighthearted banter between Radha and Krishna. It is a must-see event because of the joyful, humorous, and colorful ambiance.

Phoolon Ki Holi: A Floral Extravaganza

Vrindavan, the childhood home of Lord Krishna, hosts a unique Holi celebration known as Phoolon Ki Holi, or ‘Holi of Flowers.’ Instead of using coloured powders, people throw fragrant flower petals, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. This tradition takes place in temples like the Banke Bihari Temple and ISKCON Temple, where devotees come together to celebrate in a peaceful and divine way.

Rang Panchami: A Late but Grand Celebration

In Maharashtra, Holi celebrations extend beyond the usual day with Rang Panchami, which is celebrated five days after the full moon. During this event, people gather with their loved ones to sing folk songs, dance to traditional beats, and apply colours to each other. The festive spirit continues, ensuring that the joyous energy of Holi lasts longer.

Hola Mohalla: A Festival of Strength and Bravery

Punjab’s Hola Mohalla is a unique Holi tradition that combines celebration with displays of martial arts and strength. Started by Guru Gobind Singh, this festival is a time for the Sikh community to come together and showcase their bravery through mock battles, horse riding, and traditional wrestling. The event also includes colourful processions and spiritual gatherings, highlighting the courage and unity of Sikh culture.

Basanta Utsav: A Cultural Holi Celebration

In Shantiniketan, West Bengal, Holi is celebrated as Basanta Utsav, an artistic and poetic festival inspired by Rabindranath Tagore. Here, the focus is on music, dance, and literature. Students dress in vibrant yellow and orange hues, sing Tagore’s songs, and perform traditional dances before playfully applying colours to each other. The celebration in Shantiniketan offers a more refined and cultural approach to Holi, making it a unique experience.

Shigmo: Goa’s Grand Spring Festival

In Goa, Holi takes the form of Shigmo, a grand spring festival that marks the victory of good over evil. The festival is filled with music, dance, and colourful parades. Traditional instruments like the dhol, taasha, and kasale create an energetic atmosphere as people take to the streets to celebrate. Shigmo is one of the biggest festivals in Goa and attracts both locals and tourists alike.

Holi is not just a festival; it is an experience that brings people together, breaking social barriers and spreading happiness. From the playful stick fights in Barsana to the elegant flower-filled Holi of Vrindavan, every region adds its own flavour to the celebration. No matter where it is celebrated, the spirit of Holi remains the same—spreading love, joy, and togetherness through colours, music, and tradition.

