From Local Struggles to Global Stages: The Inspirational Journey of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani

New Delhi [India], September 25: Born on September 25, 1963, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, is celebrating his 62nd birthday this year. His life story is a shining example of grit, resilience, and unwavering purpose—a journey that has inspired countless people across India and beyond.

The name “Yogesh” means Lord of Yoga, and true to its meaning, he has mastered the art of balance—turning life’s most daunting challenges into stepping stones of opportunity. From a childhood of financial struggles where even hospital bills were difficult to pay, to today becoming one of the most celebrated names in the global media and advertising world, Dr. Lakhani’s rise is nothing short of extraordinary.

Humble Beginnings to a Billboard Empire

Growing up in a cramped home and working from a young age to support his family, he sold newspapers and firecrackers while nurturing a deep love for cinema. With limited means, but limitless dreams, he entered the world of advertising by selling promotional films in theaters. His first breakthrough came when he set up a modest billboard at Malad railway station. From there, his determination, honesty, and hard work propelled him forward—attracting clients from across industries, including his landmark deal with Manikchand for the Filmfare Awards.

What began as a small venture soon became a flourishing empire. Today, Bright Outdoor Media is synonymous with excellence in outdoor advertising, trusted by over one lakh clients, including top corporates, real estate giants, and the film industry.

Global Recognition: Making India Proud

This year, Dr. Lakhani achieved two remarkable milestones that placed India firmly on the global stage. He was invited as a distinguished guest to witness President Donald Trump’s Oath-Taking Ceremony in the USA—a moment of immense pride not only for him but also for the nation. Soon after, he walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, representing India on one of the world’s most glamorous platforms. These achievements are a testament to how far his journey of perseverance and vision has reached.

Bright Outdoor: Innovation with Purpose

Under his leadership, Bright Outdoor Media made history in March 2023 by becoming the first outdoor advertising company listed on the BSE. Inspired by global landmarks such as Times Square in New York and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Dr. Lakhani is bringing world-class innovation to Indian skies. From solar-powered billboards to cutting-edge digital LED displays, Bright Outdoor is modernizing the face of advertising while creating jobs and opportunities for thousands.

Today, Bright manages over 50 of Mumbai’s 100 plus prime digital LED billboards and continues to expand rapidly, setting new benchmarks in sustainability and scale.

Service Beyond Business

Dr. Lakhani’s success is rooted in his deep commitment to service. He has established free dialysis centers, supports blood donation drives, provides food for the underprivileged, and distributes books to needy students. This year, instead of hosting his iconic Bright Awards Night, he chose to dedicate resources to the blind, specially-abled, orphanages, and old-age homes.

Honors and Recognition

Over the years, Dr. Lakhani has been awarded two honorary doctorates—from Sorbonne University of France for his contribution to business management, and from Royal American University of the USA for his commitment to social service. With over 10,000 awards to his name, his achievements are recognized across industries. His leadership and time management skills are even studied as case studies in MBA institutions—despite the fact that he never pursued an MBA himself.

Faith, Family, and Humanity

A devoted Jain, he actively supports spiritual leaders and organizations, while respecting and uplifting all faiths. At the same time, he prioritizes his family, always making time for his wife Jagruti and son Anugrah. Whether it’s traveling together or spending quality weekends, he believes family is the true foundation of success.

A Life That Inspires

From selling newspapers to addressing international dignitaries, from setting up a small railway station billboard to walking the Cannes red carpet—Dr. Yogesh Lakhani’s story is a living proof that with resilience, service, and vision, no dream is too big. He is not just an industry leader—he is a role model for perseverance, humility, and purpose-driven success.

