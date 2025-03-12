From Loin Loom Weaving to Black Pottery, How Traditional Handicrafts Shape Manipur’s Cultural Identity

Manipur’s rich tradition of arts and crafts is a testament to its cultural diversity, where every handcrafted piece tells a story of heritage and skill. From intricate handloom weaving to exquisite black pottery, the state’s artisans have preserved their legacy while adapting to modern demands.

Manipur is known for a vibrant tradition of arts and crafts that is deeply rooted in its ethnic diversity and rich cultural heritage. Each community in the state contributes unique craftsmanship, creating products that are not only functional but also aesthetically captivating. From handwoven textiles to skillfully crafted bamboo and cane artifacts, Manipuri artisans have gained global recognition for their artistry.

Manipur’s handicrafts encompass a vast range of materials and techniques, including handloom weaving, bamboo and cane work, wood carving, black pottery, stone carving, hand embroidery, and block printing. These crafts play an essential role in the state’s economy, providing livelihoods to thousands of artisans.

Kauna craft, also known as bulrush, hails from Manipur. Kauna is a perennial grass-like plant, growing mainly in the shallow water of marshy land. In Manipur, it is utilized for creating boxes, mats, bags, cushions, strong baskets, etc. #AatmanirbharBharat #Vocal4Local pic.twitter.com/f5VwK1Du9F — India in the Netherlands (@IndinNederlands) September 14, 2021

Handloom Weaving: The Legacy of Loin Loom

Weaving is an integral part of Manipuri culture, and the women of the state excel in handloom techniques. The traditional loin loom weaving, known locally as Laichamphi, is practiced extensively. This simple yet efficient back-strap loom is portable, easy to construct, and allows for intricate designs. Historically, this technique was used to produce breast cloths for Tripuri girls, phenek belts, long shawls for Naga and Vaishnava women, and dance costumes for Ukhrul Naga girls.

Happy National Handloom Day! Our handloom is our pride! This represents our proud nationalism and indigenous identity representing small ethnic group like "Meitei" in this World. Manipur is the only state in India where you can find a loom in every house. #HandloomDay pic.twitter.com/8eH4NpYPtN — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 7, 2020

Cotton yarn was traditionally used, as woolen yarn was unknown in Manipur until World War II. While commercial looms have introduced mechanization, loin loom weaving still caters to local demands, preserving its heritage.

Kauna Craft: The Art of Water Reed Weaving

Kauna, a type of water reed cultivated in wetlands and marshes, is extensively used in Manipur to make mats and cushions. Over a thousand artisans in the Imphal Valley specialize in Kauna products, which are in high demand across Northeast India. The reeds, identified by their yellowish hue, are harvested, dried, and woven into fine handicrafts using traditional techniques. Mats and cushions made from Kauna are popular not just for their durability but also for their aesthetic appeal.

Stone Carving: A Tradition of Crafting Memories

Stone carving in Manipur is an age-old tradition, particularly prevalent in the hilly regions. One of its most significant uses is the creation of memorial stones, erected near villages to honor the deceased. These stones serve as resting places for travelers and provide insights into the achievements of the departed through engraved inscriptions.

Today, artisans in Bishnupur district create a variety of stone-carved utility items such as bowls, candle stands, grinders, flower vases, and plates. The precision and artistry involved in stone carving continue to keep this traditional craft alive.

Bamboo and Cane Crafts: Weaving Wonders from Nature

Manipur is one of the largest producers of bamboo crafts in India. The raw materials for these crafts are sourced from the forests of Churachandpur, Jiribam, Tamenglong, and Imphal districts. The state produces a diverse range of bamboo and cane products, including sofa sets, Murhas (traditional stools), mats, baskets, trays, chairs, tables, flower vases, and ashtrays.

A notable feature of Manipuri bamboo craft is its intricate basketry, crafted by tribal communities. These baskets, designed with dyed bamboo patterns, are used for storing clothes, grains, and even fish traps, making them both decorative and functional.

Black Pottery: The Unique Craft of Longpi

The black pottery of Longpi village, known as Longpi Ham, is a rare and exquisite craft. This pottery is made using a mixture of black serpentine stone and weathered rock, combined in a 3:1 ratio. The serpentinite rock provides strength, while the weathered rock acts as a binding agent.

Did You Know?? Longpi Pottery is named after village of Longpi in #Manipur. The Tangkhul #Tribe practices and manufactures this #pottery style. Unlike most,#Longpi does not resort to potter's wheel. All shaping is achieved with hand and with help of moulds.#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/HZpaoyhBRi — ICCR in Netherlands, Indian Culture Centre (@thegandhicentre) July 1, 2022

Unlike conventional pottery, Longpi Ham is crafted without a potter’s wheel. Artisans shape the clay by hand, and after sun-drying, the pieces are fired in a kiln at temperatures up to 900°C. The final polishing is done using leaves of Pasania pachiphylla, giving the pottery its signature luster. These eco-friendly utensils are known for their medicinal properties, including preventing morning sickness in pregnant women, and hold a prestigious status in Manipuri households.

Block Printing: A Symbol of Status and Tradition

Hand block printing is a significant art form in Manipur, traditionally associated with status and valor. Khamen Chatpa, a special hand block-printed towel, was once reserved for warriors and village chiefs as a mark of honor.

Today, this craft has expanded beyond ceremonial use, with block-printed patterns adorning pillow covers, bed sheets, and traditional dresses. Women wear colorful block-printed garments during religious ceremonies, keeping this tradition alive.

Hand Embroidery: A Growing Artistic Expression

Hand embroidery in Manipur is practiced by both men and women. This intricate craft is used to create tablecloths, bed covers, handkerchiefs, and television covers. Embroidered portraits of historical figures and mythological themes are also popular.

A unique embroidery tradition in Manipur is seen on Phanek, a lungi worn by Manipuri women. The borders feature fine embroidery in red, plum, or chocolate silk threads, seamlessly blending with the fabric as if woven. Other notable embroidery styles include Akoybi (circular motifs) and Hijay (white and black geometric patterns).

Metal Crafts: Traditional Castings of Manipur

Manipur is also known for its bell metal craft, particularly cire perdue (lost-wax) castings. Among the significant metalware items produced are Krishna Kanti (a broad-rimmed pedestal bowl), Senga (a betel nut container), and Nayatpi designs (hammered dot and line patterns on cups and bowls).

Dolls and Toys: Miniature Works of Art

Manipuri artisans craft charming dolls and toys using cloth, cotton clay, wood, and bamboo. These handcrafted toys depict animals, birds, and human figures, making them both collectible and decorative. The Manipuri dance doll, intricately designed to showcase traditional dance postures, is particularly famous.

Markets in Manipur are the best places to witness the state’s artistic wealth. Tourists and locals alike flock to these vibrant marketplaces to purchase Kauna products, cane and bamboo artifacts, artistic textiles, and wood carvings.

These crafts not only serve as souvenirs but also reflect the centuries-old traditions and skills passed down through generations. These crafts continue to thrive due to the dedication of artisans who have preserved traditional techniques while adapting to modern needs. By supporting and promoting these art forms, people can contribute to the preservation of an invaluable heritage that continues to inspire generations.

