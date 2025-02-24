From Manu Bhaker To R Madhavan: PM Modi Nominates 10 Celebrities To Endorse An Anti-Obesity Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again addressed the issue of rising obesity in his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat. He emphasized how obesity is becoming a serious health concern in India and urged people to take immediate action to control it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again addressed the issue of rising obesity in his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again addressed the issue of rising obesity in his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat. He emphasized how obesity is becoming a serious health concern in India and urged people to take immediate action to control it.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“One in every eight people today is troubled by the problem of obesity. Cases of obesity have doubled in the past years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity has increased four-fold even among children… Excess weight or obesity gives rise to many kinds of problems and diseases,” PM Modi said.

To spread awareness, he urged people to consume 10% less oil and challenge ten others to do the same.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Celebrities Join the Fight Against Obesity

To encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle, PM Modi nominated well-known personalities as ambassadors of this campaign. Among them are Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen. Both athletes encouraged people to take time out for daily exercise and eat a balanced diet to maintain good health.

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty also joined the campaign. He advised people to cut down on carbohydrates like rice and chapati, along with reducing sugar and oil intake. “Obesity today is not a cosmetic problem; it is a very serious medical problem,” Dr. Shetty warned.

The Growing Obesity Crisis in India

The problem of obesity is not limited to India but is a growing global concern. A study published in The Lancet last year, which tracked global obesity trends between 1990 and 2022, revealed shocking statistics. The prevalence of obesity among women in India increased from 1.2% in 1990 to 9.8% in 2022. Among men, it rose from 0.5% to 5.4%.

The study used Body Mass Index (BMI) as a measure, which is calculated by dividing a person’s weight by the square of their height. A BMI of over 30 is considered obese, while a BMI above 25 falls in the overweight category.

Childhood Obesity on the Rise

Obesity among children has also become a worrying trend. The study found that in 2022, around 7.3 million boys and 5.2 million girls in India were overweight. This is a sharp increase from just 0.2 million children in 1990. Although the numbers are still lower compared to Western countries, the rapid rise is concerning.

Why Is Obesity a Serious Health Concern?

Being overweight or obese significantly increases the risk of several chronic diseases, including:

Diabetes

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Heart diseases

Brain strokes

Fatty liver disease

Several types of cancers, including breast, colorectal, and liver cancer

Obesity can also lead to sleep apnea, a condition where breathing stops and starts repeatedly during sleep. Additionally, excess weight puts pressure on bones and joints, leading to orthopedic problems.

The Lancet Commission classifies obesity as a chronic illness that alters organ functions, regardless of other existing health conditions.

New Definition of Obesity

Earlier, obesity was defined simply based on BMI. However, experts realized that this approach was not always accurate. Some people with excess body fat might not have a BMI above 30 but could still suffer from obesity-related health issues. On the other hand, individuals with high muscle mass might have a BMI over 30 but be extremely fit.

To make obesity assessment more precise, the Lancet Commission now includes additional factors such as muscle mass, organ function, height, weight, and waist circumference.

Steps to Prevent and Reduce Obesity

To tackle the obesity crisis, lifestyle changes are essential. The World Health Organization (WHO) provides clear guidelines for maintaining a healthy weight:

Adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of high-intensity activity per week .

or . Strength training exercises should be done at least two days a week .

. Children and teenagers (5-17 years) should engage in at least 60 minutes of intense physical activity every day.

Dietary Recommendations:

Reduce carbohydrates : Limit intake of rice, chapati, and other starchy foods.

: Limit intake of rice, chapati, and other starchy foods. Increase vegetable consumption : At least half the plate should be filled with non-starchy vegetables.

: At least should be filled with non-starchy vegetables. Add protein sources : A quarter of the plate should include lean proteins like fish, chicken, eggs, or plant-based proteins like soya.

: A quarter of the plate should include like fish, chicken, eggs, or plant-based proteins like soya. Limit sugar and oil intake to prevent excess calorie consumption.

A Nationwide Effort to Tackle Obesity

With obesity becoming a major health crisis, PM Modi’s call to action is a timely reminder for Indians to adopt healthier eating habits and active lifestyles. His challenge to reduce oil consumption and inspire ten others to do the same aims to create a ripple effect of positive change.

By making small but consistent efforts, individuals can prevent obesity and its associated health risks, contributing to a healthier and fitter India.