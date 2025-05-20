Home
From Marriage To Money Heist: ‘Looteri Dulhan’ From UP Arrested After Cheating 25 Grooms

A woman dubbed the 'looteri dulhan' from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested in Bhopal for allegedly duping 25 men by marrying them and fleeing with their cash and jewellery.

In a major breakthrough, Rajasthan police have arrested a woman dubbed the “looteri dulhan” (looting bride) for allegedly duping at least 25 men across states through a fake marriage racket.


In a major breakthrough, Rajasthan police have arrested a woman dubbed the “looteri dulhan” (looting bride) for allegedly duping at least 25 men across states through a fake marriage racket. The accused, identified as Anuradha, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district, was nabbed in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after she was lured into a trap set by the police.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a victim, Vishnu Sharma, at the Mantoan police station in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Sharma alleged that he was defrauded of Rs 2 lakh after being tricked into a sham marriage by intermediaries Sunita from Madhya Pradesh and Pappu Meena from Rajasthan.

Fake marriage

According to Sharma, the brokers promised to arrange a bride for him and showed him photos of Anuradha. The wedding was solemnised at the Sawai Madhopur court premises on April 20. However, just 12 days later, on May 2, Anuradha fled with cash, jewellery, and a mobile phone from his residence.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by ASI Meetha Lal Yadav travelled to Bhopal and set up a sting operation. A constable posed as a prospective groom and contacted local marriage agents, who shared profiles of brides one of whom was Anuradha. She was soon identified and arrested from the home of another alleged victim named Gabbar, a resident of Bhopal, whom she had also married and defrauded of Rs 2 lakh.

During investigation, police uncovered a larger fake marriage syndicate operating across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Middlemen like Sunita and Pappu allegedly demanded Rs 2–5 lakh from men seeking brides and facilitated quick, court-registered marriages. The brides would abscond within days, stealing valuables and cash.

Surprisingly, despite allegedly conning at least 25 men in similar fashion, only one official complaint has been filed against Anuradha so far.

Rajasthan police are now expanding their investigation into the racket and have urged other victims to come forward. Authorities believe this may be part of a wider interstate scam exploiting men from rural and semi-urban backgrounds looking for matrimonial alliances.

