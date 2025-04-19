From Mathura to the Top: Saurabh Chaudhary’s Journey to JEE Main 2025 Glory | NewsX Exclusive

In a moment of national academic triumph, Saurabh Chaudhary from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the topper of JEE Main 2025, scoring a perfect 300 out of 300 and earning All India Rank 1 in one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance examinations.

Clearing the JEE Main examination is a herculean task that requires years of preparation, sharp focus, and a lot of courage.

In a moment of national academic triumph, Saurabh Chaudhary from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the topper of JEE Main 2025, scoring a perfect 300 out of 300 and earning All India Rank 1 in one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance examinations.

Released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the official scorecard of JEE Main 2025 Session 2 confirms that Saurabh achieved 100 percentile in each of the three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—a rare feat that places him at the very top among over 12 lakh aspirants who appeared for the exam this year.

A flawless performance

Saurabh Chaudhary’s performance reflects not just academic brilliance, but an exceptional level of consistency and command over all three major subjects tested in the Joint Entrance Examination. His subject-wise scores as per the final results are:

Mathematics: 100/100 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Physics: 100/100

Chemistry: 100/100

With this, he joins the exclusive group of candidates in JEE history to have scored full marks in the exam. His cumulative NTA Score is 100.0000000, the highest possible, making him the overall national topper of JEE Main 2025.

Hailing from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

A resident of Mathura, a historic town in Uttar Pradesh, Saurabh’s result has brought a wave of celebration to his city. Known more for its religious significance than academic competition, Mathura now proudly counts the country’s top JEE scorer among its youth.

His achievement is especially noteworthy considering the intense level of competition that defines the JEE ecosystem. Each year, lakhs of students from across the country prepare rigorously for this entrance test, hoping for a seat at one of India’s top-tier engineering institutions, including the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Among the elite few

Saurabh is one of just a handful of students to have secured a perfect score of 300 in this year’s JEE Main exam. According to the official results, only a select number of candidates reached this mark across both sessions. Achieving this requires not only in-depth understanding but also perfect accuracy across all exam sections.

With his All India Rank 1 status, Saurabh now becomes eligible for admission to the most sought-after engineering colleges in the country, with a likely path toward institutions like IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi, depending on his performance in the upcoming JEE Advanced.

Must Read: Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail