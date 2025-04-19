Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • From Mathura to the Top: Saurabh Chaudhary’s Journey to JEE Main 2025 Glory | NewsX Exclusive

From Mathura to the Top: Saurabh Chaudhary’s Journey to JEE Main 2025 Glory | NewsX Exclusive

In a moment of national academic triumph, Saurabh Chaudhary from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the topper of JEE Main 2025, scoring a perfect 300 out of 300 and earning All India Rank 1 in one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance examinations.

From Mathura to the Top: Saurabh Chaudhary’s Journey to JEE Main 2025 Glory | NewsX Exclusive

Clearing the JEE Main examination is a herculean task that requires years of preparation, sharp focus, and a lot of courage.


In a moment of national academic triumph, Saurabh Chaudhary from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the topper of JEE Main 2025, scoring a perfect 300 out of 300 and earning All India Rank 1 in one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance examinations.

Released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the official scorecard of JEE Main 2025 Session 2 confirms that Saurabh achieved 100 percentile in each of the three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—a rare feat that places him at the very top among over 12 lakh aspirants who appeared for the exam this year.

A flawless performance

Saurabh Chaudhary’s performance reflects not just academic brilliance, but an exceptional level of consistency and command over all three major subjects tested in the Joint Entrance Examination. His subject-wise scores as per the final results are:

  • Mathematics: 100/100

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Physics: 100/100

  • Chemistry: 100/100

With this, he joins the exclusive group of candidates in JEE history to have scored full marks in the exam. His cumulative NTA Score is 100.0000000, the highest possible, making him the overall national topper of JEE Main 2025.

Hailing from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

A resident of Mathura, a historic town in Uttar Pradesh, Saurabh’s result has brought a wave of celebration to his city. Known more for its religious significance than academic competition, Mathura now proudly counts the country’s top JEE scorer among its youth.

His achievement is especially noteworthy considering the intense level of competition that defines the JEE ecosystem. Each year, lakhs of students from across the country prepare rigorously for this entrance test, hoping for a seat at one of India’s top-tier engineering institutions, including the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Among the elite few

Saurabh is one of just a handful of students to have secured a perfect score of 300 in this year’s JEE Main exam. According to the official results, only a select number of candidates reached this mark across both sessions. Achieving this requires not only in-depth understanding but also perfect accuracy across all exam sections.

With his All India Rank 1 status, Saurabh now becomes eligible for admission to the most sought-after engineering colleges in the country, with a likely path toward institutions like IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi, depending on his performance in the upcoming JEE Advanced.

Must Read: Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail

Filed under

JEE Main 2025 Saurabh Chaudhary

15,000 Drivers Jobless Ov

15,000 Drivers Jobless Overnight: Info Edge Founder Expresses Disappointment, Flags Human Cost Of BluSmart Shutdown
US Vice President JD Vanc

JD Vance To Visit India: Akshardham And Taj Mahal Visit, PM Modi Meeting,Trade Talks Lined...
Finance Minister Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Official Visit to USA and Peru Today, India Eyes Stronger...
As Christians worldwide c

Understanding Easter: Why The Resurrection Is Cornerstone Of Christian Faith
“Delhi Must Be Ready Fo

“Delhi Must Be Ready For Summer And Rain Challenges”: CM Rekha Gupta | NewX Exclusive...
A 20-year-old woman tragi

20-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Southeast Delhi, Leaves Emotional Note
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

15,000 Drivers Jobless Overnight: Info Edge Founder Expresses Disappointment, Flags Human Cost Of BluSmart Shutdown

15,000 Drivers Jobless Overnight: Info Edge Founder Expresses Disappointment, Flags Human Cost Of BluSmart Shutdown

JD Vance To Visit India: Akshardham And Taj Mahal Visit, PM Modi Meeting,Trade Talks Lined Up

JD Vance To Visit India: Akshardham And Taj Mahal Visit, PM Modi Meeting,Trade Talks Lined...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Official Visit to USA and Peru Today, India Eyes Stronger Mining Ties With Peru

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Official Visit to USA and Peru Today, India Eyes Stronger...

Understanding Easter: Why The Resurrection Is Cornerstone Of Christian Faith

Understanding Easter: Why The Resurrection Is Cornerstone Of Christian Faith

“Delhi Must Be Ready For Summer And Rain Challenges”: CM Rekha Gupta | NewX Exclusive Interview

“Delhi Must Be Ready For Summer And Rain Challenges”: CM Rekha Gupta | NewX Exclusive...

Entertainment

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave