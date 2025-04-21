From Meeting PM Modi To A Trip To Taj Mahal: What Is JD Vance’s Schedule On India Visit

US Vice President JD Vance is visiting India for the very first time in his official role, and he’s not coming alone. His Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, who is the Second Lady of the US, and their three kids are joining him on a four-day trip that mixes politics, sightseeing, and a bit of family time.

US Vice President JD Vance is visiting India for the very first time in his official role, and he’s not coming alone. His Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, who is the Second Lady of the US, and their three kids are joining him on a four-day trip that mixes politics, sightseeing, and a bit of family time.

The visit kicks off just as things are heating up on the global trade front — especially after President Donald Trump announced a 26% tariff on Indian goods, which has caused some tension between the two countries.

Welcome Banners and Warm Smiles in Delhi

The Vance family is expected to arrive on Monday morning around 9:30am IST, flying into Air Force Station Palam on Air Force Two. By 10:00am, JD Vance will be officially welcomed by Indian officials.

As a sign of the visit’s importance, welcome banners have already popped up around New Delhi, especially near Palam Airport and in the diplomatic neighborhood of Chanakyapuri.

The big moment of the day? A 6:30pm meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The two leaders are expected to discuss everything from trade talks to strengthening ties between the US and India, especially now that the US tariffs have stirred the pot.

Indian leaders expected at the meeting include External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

A Bit of Culture and a Trip to Jaipur

Before the day ends, the Vance family plans to visit Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, one of Delhi’s most famous landmarks. They’re also expected to check out a local handicrafts market to get a taste of Indian tradition.

Later that evening, they’ll fly to Jaipur, where they’ll be received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the state governor. Their home base in Jaipur? The luxurious and historic Rambagh Palace.

Day 2: Exploring Jaipur’s Iconic Spots

On Tuesday, April 22, Vance and his family will kick things off with a visit to Amer Fort, a stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site just outside Jaipur. The tour will likely include stops at Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, and a few other popular landmarks.

In the afternoon, Vance is scheduled to give a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre where he’ll talk about India-US relations under the Trump administration. The event will be attended by Indian officials, foreign diplomats, academics, and other experts.

He’ll also meet separately with the Chief Minister and Governor to talk about ways Rajasthan and the US can work together more closely — whether in trade, culture, or education.

Day 3: Taj Mahal Trip in Agra

On the 23rd of April, 2003, the Vances are driving over to Agra to view the Taj Mahal, a pearl-white marble monument and love symbol.

Here, they will also stop at the Shilpgram, a large open-air market famous for handicrafts, local art, and crafts. The family will be returning to Jaipur on the same evening.

Day 4: Time to Head Home

The Vance family will leave India from Jaipur airport on Thursday, April 24, following their four-day tour, which included official business and sightseeing.

