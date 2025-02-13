From Military Sales To Extradition Of 26/11 Mumbai Attack: Key Decisions Taken In PM Modi And President Trump Bilateral Meet

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of significant announcements during his recent press conference, highlighting key areas of U.S.-India collaboration.

Military Sales & F-35 Fighter Jets: The U.S. will increase military sales to India, including providing F-35 fighter jets. Indo-Pacific Cooperation: Strengthened cooperation among the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Counterterrorism: Trump announced the extradition of a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks to India. Economic and Trade Relations: U.S. and India will negotiate to reduce the $100 billion trade deficit and address high Indian tariffs on U.S. goods. Energy Partnership: India to source more oil, gas, and LNG from the U.S., with the goal of making the U.S. India’s leading energy supplier. AI and Technology Collaboration: Both countries will collaborate on AI and advanced technology development. Global Trade Route Project: A major infrastructure project connecting India, Israel, Italy, and the U.S. through ports, railways, and undersea cables.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of significant announcements during his recent press conference, highlighting key areas of U.S.-India collaboration.

1. Military Sales to India

Trump revealed that military cooperation between the U.S. and India would expand significantly.

“Starting this year, there will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We will also be providing India with F-35 fighter jets,” Trump said.

2. Strengthened Indo-Pacific Cooperation

The U.S., India, Japan, and Australia will deepen their partnership to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“PM Modi and I affirm the strong cooperation among our countries. It is crucial to maintain peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific,” he noted.

3. Extradition of 2o08/11 Mumbai Attack Conspirator

In a major breakthrough, Trump announced the extradition of one of the key conspirators behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

“Today, my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters involved in the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India,” he said.

4. Reducing Trade Barriers and Tariffs

Trump criticized India’s high tariffs on U.S. goods, especially automobiles, and emphasized ongoing trade negotiations.

“India imposes a 70% tariff on U.S. cars, making it almost impossible to sell them. Today, the U.S.-India trade deficit is nearly $100 billion. PM Modi and I have agreed to address this issue through negotiations,” Trump added.

5. Energy Partnership Expansion

The U.S. aims to become India’s leading energy supplier.

“PM Modi and I reached an agreement on energy, with India sourcing more oil, gas, and LNG from the U.S.,” Trump shared.

6. Collaboration on AI and Advanced Technologies

Trump announced a significant partnership in technology development.

“The U.S. and India are joining forces to ensure that AI and other advanced technologies are developed by two of the most advanced nations—intellectually and technologically,” he said.

7. Global Trade Route Project

In a strategic move, Trump introduced a major infrastructure project connecting India, Israel, Italy, and the U.S.

“We are going to help build one of the biggest trade routes in history—from India to Israel to Italy and onwards to the U.S., connecting our partners through ports, railways, and undersea cables. It’s a big development,” Trump stated, emphasizing the scale and economic impact of the project.

The announcements reflect a growing partnership between India and the U.S. in defense, trade, and technology, with both countries striving for mutual prosperity and global influence.

