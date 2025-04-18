From Morning Walks To Tying Knots, Dilip Ghosh At 60 Marries Rinku Majumdar In Intimate Ceremony

Wearing a classic dhuti and panjabi, along with the ceremonial topor, Ghosh embodied the customs of a Bengali groom. His bride, Rinku Majumdar, 51, looked resplendent in a red banarasi saree—an essential choice for brides in Bengali weddings.

Senior BJP leader and former West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh got married on Friday in an intimate ceremony at his residence in New Town, Kolkata. The 60-year-old politician married his partner Rinku Majumdar in a traditional Bengali wedding, attended by close family and friends.

Wearing a classic dhuti and panjabi, along with the ceremonial topor, Ghosh embodied the customs of a Bengali groom. His bride, Rinku Majumdar, 51, looked resplendent in a red banarasi saree—an essential choice for brides in Bengali weddings. The ceremony was conducted according to Vedic rituals, with only a few close attendees present.

“Just married” – Dilip Ghosh & Rinku Majumdar! Advertisement · Scroll to continue Many congratulations to the newly weds. @DilipGhoshBJP pic.twitter.com/m9Qe5T1aFn — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) April 18, 2025

Ghosh, speaking to reporters after the rituals, thanked supporters and political leaders across party lines for their wishes. “I thank everyone for their good wishes. I especially thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who sent her blessings. My personal life will remain separate from my political responsibilities,” he said.

The wedding has drawn attention not just for its surprise announcement, but also for the story behind it. Ghosh revealed that the decision to marry was driven by a long-standing wish of his mother. While this marks Rinku Majumdar’s second marriage—she has a son from her previous one—Ghosh has been a lifelong bachelor until now.

Ex BJP National VP Dilip Ghosh has officially tied the knot with BJP mahila morcha leader Rinku Mazumdar today in Newtown, Kolkata according to Vedic traditions . Congratulations to the power couple. pic.twitter.com/l2z89U26ay — Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) April 18, 2025

Their Love Story!

Their journey began during morning walks at Kolkata’s Eco Park in 2021. Sources close to the couple say the bond developed over shared conversations and quiet companionship. The decision to marry was made earlier this month during an IPL match at Eden Gardens. Rinku admitted that she was the one who proposed. “I’m proud and grateful he said yes, even though he was hesitant at first,” she said.

The wedding drew warm wishes from BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders alike. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh humorously credited Mamata Banerjee for creating Eco Park, the place where the couple’s relationship began. Banerjee also sent flowers and a letter to the newlyweds.

While BJP leaders like Sukanta Majumdar made in-person visits to congratulate the couple, opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari declined to comment.

Despite the celebrations, Ghosh is expected to resume political duties immediately, with visits planned to Kharagpur and Dumdum this weekend. Party insiders confirm he will play a key role in strategizing for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

