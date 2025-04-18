Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • From Morning Walks To Tying Knots, Dilip Ghosh At 60 Marries Rinku Majumdar In Intimate Ceremony

From Morning Walks To Tying Knots, Dilip Ghosh At 60 Marries Rinku Majumdar In Intimate Ceremony

Wearing a classic dhuti and panjabi, along with the ceremonial topor, Ghosh embodied the customs of a Bengali groom. His bride, Rinku Majumdar, 51, looked resplendent in a red banarasi saree—an essential choice for brides in Bengali weddings.

From Morning Walks To Tying Knots, Dilip Ghosh At 60 Marries Rinku Majumdar In Intimate Ceremony


Senior BJP leader and former West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh got married on Friday in an intimate ceremony at his residence in New Town, Kolkata. The 60-year-old politician married his partner Rinku Majumdar in a traditional Bengali wedding, attended by close family and friends.

Wearing a classic dhuti and panjabi, along with the ceremonial topor, Ghosh embodied the customs of a Bengali groom. His bride, Rinku Majumdar, 51, looked resplendent in a red banarasi saree—an essential choice for brides in Bengali weddings. The ceremony was conducted according to Vedic rituals, with only a few close attendees present.

 

Ghosh, speaking to reporters after the rituals, thanked supporters and political leaders across party lines for their wishes. “I thank everyone for their good wishes. I especially thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who sent her blessings. My personal life will remain separate from my political responsibilities,” he said.

The wedding has drawn attention not just for its surprise announcement, but also for the story behind it. Ghosh revealed that the decision to marry was driven by a long-standing wish of his mother. While this marks Rinku Majumdar’s second marriage—she has a son from her previous one—Ghosh has been a lifelong bachelor until now.

Their Love Story!

Their journey began during morning walks at Kolkata’s Eco Park in 2021. Sources close to the couple say the bond developed over shared conversations and quiet companionship. The decision to marry was made earlier this month during an IPL match at Eden Gardens. Rinku admitted that she was the one who proposed. “I’m proud and grateful he said yes, even though he was hesitant at first,” she said.

The wedding drew warm wishes from BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders alike. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh humorously credited Mamata Banerjee for creating Eco Park, the place where the couple’s relationship began. Banerjee also sent flowers and a letter to the newlyweds.

While BJP leaders like Sukanta Majumdar made in-person visits to congratulate the couple, opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari declined to comment.

Despite the celebrations, Ghosh is expected to resume political duties immediately, with visits planned to Kharagpur and Dumdum this weekend. Party insiders confirm he will play a key role in strategizing for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Also Read: Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony

Filed under

Dilip Ghosh Rinku Majumdar

newsx

From Morning Walks To Tying Knots, Dilip Ghosh At 60 Marries Rinku Majumdar In Intimate...
newsx

Trump Proposes Overhaul Of Federal Workforce, Vows to ‘Run Government Like a Business’
newsx

Mother Mixed Poison In Curd Rice To Kill Her 3 Kids, Reason Will Shock You
newsx

1000 Visas Of Foreign Student Including Indians Cancelled In US: Report
newsx

JEE Mains Results Out, Toppers From Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra Dominate, Check The List
newsx

Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Proposes Overhaul Of Federal Workforce, Vows to ‘Run Government Like a Business’

Trump Proposes Overhaul Of Federal Workforce, Vows to ‘Run Government Like a Business’

Mother Mixed Poison In Curd Rice To Kill Her 3 Kids, Reason Will Shock You

Mother Mixed Poison In Curd Rice To Kill Her 3 Kids, Reason Will Shock You

1000 Visas Of Foreign Student Including Indians Cancelled In US: Report

1000 Visas Of Foreign Student Including Indians Cancelled In US: Report

JEE Mains Results Out, Toppers From Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra Dominate, Check The List

JEE Mains Results Out, Toppers From Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra Dominate, Check The List

Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony

Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave