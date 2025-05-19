From Netherlands To Germany: EAM S. Jaishankar Begins 6-Day Diplomatic Europe Visit; What’s On The Agenda?

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar kicked off a six-day diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany on Sunday, May 19.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar kicked off a six-day diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany on Sunday, May 19.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar kicked off a six-day diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany on Sunday, May 19. This marks his first foreign trip since the military standoff between India and Pakistan that followed the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people—most of them tourists.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on April 18, “External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany from May 19 to 24.”

During this important trip, Jaishankar is expected to raise a key concern with European leaders: Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Focus on Terrorism, Bilateral Ties, and Regional Issues

The main goal of Jaishankar’s visit is to brief India’s key European partners about the current security situation and New Delhi’s strict stance against terrorism. Officials say he will hold high-level talks with the leadership and foreign ministers of all three countries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The visit will be an opportunity for the Indian side to brief key partners in Europe on the recent developments and India’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism,” the MEA said.

This trip comes in place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to the Netherlands, which was called off due to rising tensions with Pakistan.

Strategic Talks and Green Cooperation on the Agenda

In each of the three countries, Jaishankar is expected to cover a broad range of topics—from regional and global security to bilateral partnerships.

Germany remains one of India’s most significant strategic partners in Europe, with trade between the two nations exceeding $30 billion. Meanwhile, both the Netherlands and Denmark are looking to collaborate with India on green energy and climate transition projects.

Beyond trade and environment, national security will be a big part of the discussions—especially following India’s recent military operation against terror groups.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to the April Attack

Jaishankar is also expected to update European leaders on India’s military response to the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam. In a move dubbed “Operation Sindoor,” the Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror infrastructure facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

Just a day after that operation, Pakistan launched retaliatory attempts targeting Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The tense standoff lasted four days before both sides agreed to halt hostilities on May 10.