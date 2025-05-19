Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • From Netherlands To Germany: EAM S. Jaishankar Begins 6-Day Diplomatic Europe Visit; What’s On The Agenda?

From Netherlands To Germany: EAM S. Jaishankar Begins 6-Day Diplomatic Europe Visit; What’s On The Agenda?

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar kicked off a six-day diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany on Sunday, May 19.

From Netherlands To Germany: EAM S. Jaishankar Begins 6-Day Diplomatic Europe Visit; What’s On The Agenda?

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar kicked off a six-day diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany on Sunday, May 19.


External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar kicked off a six-day diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany on Sunday, May 19. This marks his first foreign trip since the military standoff between India and Pakistan that followed the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people—most of them tourists.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on April 18, “External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany from May 19 to 24.”

During this important trip, Jaishankar is expected to raise a key concern with European leaders: Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Focus on Terrorism, Bilateral Ties, and Regional Issues

The main goal of Jaishankar’s visit is to brief India’s key European partners about the current security situation and New Delhi’s strict stance against terrorism. Officials say he will hold high-level talks with the leadership and foreign ministers of all three countries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The visit will be an opportunity for the Indian side to brief key partners in Europe on the recent developments and India’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism,” the MEA said.

This trip comes in place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to the Netherlands, which was called off due to rising tensions with Pakistan.

Strategic Talks and Green Cooperation on the Agenda

In each of the three countries, Jaishankar is expected to cover a broad range of topics—from regional and global security to bilateral partnerships.

Germany remains one of India’s most significant strategic partners in Europe, with trade between the two nations exceeding $30 billion. Meanwhile, both the Netherlands and Denmark are looking to collaborate with India on green energy and climate transition projects.

Beyond trade and environment, national security will be a big part of the discussions—especially following India’s recent military operation against terror groups.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to the April Attack

Jaishankar is also expected to update European leaders on India’s military response to the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam. In a move dubbed “Operation Sindoor,” the Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror infrastructure facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

Just a day after that operation, Pakistan launched retaliatory attempts targeting Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The tense standoff lasted four days before both sides agreed to halt hostilities on May 10.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

denmark EAM S Jaishankar Europe visit germany Netherlands

The Ministry of External

‘Misrepresentation Of Facts’: Did India Inform Pakistan Before Commencing Operation Sindoor? MEA Denies Rahul Gandhi’s...
External Affairs Minister

From Netherlands To Germany: EAM S. Jaishankar Begins 6-Day Diplomatic Europe Visit; What’s On The...
newsx

Sai Sudharsan On Fire: Young Star Reflects On Recent Purple Patch After GT’s Win Over...
newsx

IPL Record Broken: Gujarat Titans Become First Team To Chase 200 Runs With 10 Wickets...
newsx

Pakistani Spy Arrested In UP: ATS Cracks Down On Suspected Spy Network
newsx

Telangana Governor Expresses Grief Over Tragic Fire Accident Near Charminar
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Misrepresentation Of Facts’: Did India Inform Pakistan Before Commencing Operation Sindoor? MEA Denies Rahul Gandhi’s Claim That S. Jaishankar Warned Pakistan

‘Misrepresentation Of Facts’: Did India Inform Pakistan Before Commencing Operation Sindoor? MEA Denies Rahul Gandhi’s...

Sai Sudharsan On Fire: Young Star Reflects On Recent Purple Patch After GT’s Win Over DC

Sai Sudharsan On Fire: Young Star Reflects On Recent Purple Patch After GT’s Win Over...

IPL Record Broken: Gujarat Titans Become First Team To Chase 200 Runs With 10 Wickets To Spare

IPL Record Broken: Gujarat Titans Become First Team To Chase 200 Runs With 10 Wickets...

Pakistani Spy Arrested In UP: ATS Cracks Down On Suspected Spy Network

Pakistani Spy Arrested In UP: ATS Cracks Down On Suspected Spy Network

Telangana Governor Expresses Grief Over Tragic Fire Accident Near Charminar

Telangana Governor Expresses Grief Over Tragic Fire Accident Near Charminar

Entertainment

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom