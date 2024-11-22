From Rare Hand Carved Silver Chess Set To Exquisite Madhubani Painting, PM Modi’s Gifts That Tell the Story of India’s Heritage

Other gifts include Finely Fretted and Engraved Silver and Rosewood Ceremonial Photo Frame from Uttar Pradesh, given to the President of Chile. Read on to know all the details

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India’s foreign diplomacy into a vibrant display of cultural diversity. With each international visit, he doesn’t just carry India’s diplomatic agenda but also its rich heritage, showcasing its traditions, languages, art and spirituality.

Through this unique blend of culture and diplomacy, PM Modi ensures that India’s cultural diversity is not just acknowledged but celebrated across the world, turning every foreign visit into a celebration of India’s unity in diversity.

In his visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, PM Modi carried with him unique gifts from all corners of the country.

During the visit, PM carried with him 8 gifts from Maharashtra, 5 from Jammu & Kashmir, 3 each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, 2 from Jharkhand and 1 each from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Ladakh.

Gifts from Maharashtra

The gifts from Maharashtra included Silofar Panchamrit Kalash (Pot) – a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, given to President of Nigeria.

Warli paintings – a tribal art form originating from the Warli tribe primarily located in the Dahanu, Talasari and Palghar regions of Maharashtra, given to President of Brazil. Also, as one of gifts in the customized gift hamper given to leaders of CARICOM countries.

Natural Rough Amethyst with Silver Camel Head on Top from Pune, given to Prime Minister of Australia

Hand Carved Silver Chess Set with Traditional Design, given to Prime Minister of Portugal

Exquisite Silver Candle Stand, given to Prime Minister of Italy

Hand Engraved Silver Fruit Bowl featuring intricate depictions of a peacock and a tree, given to Secretary General of CARICOM.

Gifts from J&K

The vibrant culture of J&K is being represented through gifts of a pair of papier-mâché gold work vases, given to Prime Minister of UK; Pashmina Shawl in Papier Mache Box, given to First Lady of Guyana and Kashmiri Saffron in the customized gift hamper given to leaders of CARICOM Countries.

Gifts from Rajasthan

The gifts from Rajasthan include Silver Photo Frame with floral Work showcasing the state’s rich heritage of detailed metalwork and traditional motifs, given to President of Argentina; ‘Marble Inlay Work’, also known as ‘Pietra Dura’ with base marble sourced from Makrana in Rajasthan, given to Prime Minister of Norway; and Gold Work Wooden Raj Sawari figurine – a beautiful representation of traditional Indian craftsmanship, combining intricate gold work with finely carved wood, given to Prime Minister of Guyana.

Gifts from Andhra Pradesh

The gifts from Andhra Pradesh include Silver Clutch Purse studded with semi-precious stones handcrafted with intricate floral motif designs, given to Spouse of President of Brazil and Araku Coffee, which is grown by indigenous communities in the Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh, in customised gift hamper given to leaders of CARICOM countries.

Sohrai painting from Hazaribagh – known for depiction of animals, birds, and nature and being a reflection of the agrarian lifestyle and the reverence for wildlife in tribal culture, given to Vice President of Nigeria; and Khovar painting – a traditional art form that originates from the tribal regions of Jharkhand, given to President of Indonesia, are representing the cultural diversity of Jharkhand.

Other Valuable Gifts

Other gifts include Finely Fretted and Engraved Silver and Rosewood Ceremonial Photo Frame from Uttar Pradesh, given to the President of Chile.

Wooden toy train, a signature product from Channapatnaa -small town in Karnataka, given to younger son of President of Guyana; Tanjore Painting from Tamil Nadu, given to President of France.

Madhubani painting, also known as Mithila painting, a traditional art form originating from the Mithila region of Bihar, given to President of Guyana.

A rare and exquisitely crafted Filigree Boat made of pure silver – a fine example of the centuries old silver filigree art practised in Cuttack, Odisha, given to Vice President of Guyana.

Ladakhi kettle adorned with semi-precious stones, given to Speaker of National Assembly of Guyana.

