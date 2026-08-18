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Home > India News > From Samsung Intern To AI Engineer: What Went Wrong In Shreshth Malik’s First Job?

From Samsung Intern To AI Engineer: What Went Wrong In Shreshth Malik’s First Job?

From a Samsung intern to an AI engineer at Optum Global Solutions, Shreshth Malik was beginning his career when he died after his female colleague was found murdered in Gurugram. His family now wants answers before any conclusion.

From Samsung Intern To AI Engineer: What Went Wrong In Shreshth Malik’s First Job?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 20:32 IST

The death of 25-year-old AI engineer Shreshth Malik has raised several questions about what happened at his first job. A resident of Bhilai, Shreshth had studied engineering at NIT Raipur. He had also completed an internship at Samsung before starting his professional career.

In July last year, he joined Gurugram-based Optum Global Solutions as an AI engineer. It was his first full-time job after his internship experience at Samsung. He was close to completing one year at the company.

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His father, Deepak Malik, said Shreshth was a bright student who wanted to build a career in artificial intelligence. He was serious about his work and career, the family said.

First Job Ends In A Murder-Suicide Mystery

Shreshth worked at Optum Global Solutions with 25-year-old Ishaka, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. Police said the two knew each other.

On July 12, Ishaka’s relatives alerted police after she stopped answering calls. Police later found her body inside a PG in Gurugram’s Sector 55. She had suffered multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, police learned that Shreshth also lived in the same room. A day earlier, a young man had been found dead on a railway track in Gurugram. The body was identified as Shreshth through his mobile phone. Police are currently investigating the possibility that Shreshth killed Ishaka before dying by suicide.

Family Rejects Early Conclusion

Shreshth’s father has questioned the narrative emerging from the case. “My son was not like that. It is not right to reach any conclusion before the entire investigation is completed,” he said.

Deepak also alleged that when he reached Gurugram after his son’s death, he was not allowed inside the company. He said he could not speak to Shreshth’s colleagues or team members. The family has also denied reports about a romantic relationship or live-in arrangement between Shreshth and Ishaka.

What Happened During Shreshth’s First Year?

Police are examining CCTV footage, call records, mobile phones and laptops. Forensic and post-mortem reports are also expected to provide more clues.

For Shreshth’s family, the key question remains simple: what really happened during the final days of his first job after his Samsung internship? The investigation is still underway, and the final sequence of events will depend on the forensic and digital evidence.

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From Samsung Intern To AI Engineer: What Went Wrong In Shreshth Malik’s First Job?

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From Samsung Intern To AI Engineer: What Went Wrong In Shreshth Malik’s First Job?

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From Samsung Intern To AI Engineer: What Went Wrong In Shreshth Malik’s First Job?
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