From Selling Pani Puri To ISRO: The Remarkable Journey Of Ramdas Hemraj Marbade

Discover the inspiring journey of Ramdas Hemraj Marbade, who rose from selling golgappas in rural Maharashtra to becoming a technician at ISRO’s Sriharikota Space Centre through sheer hard work and determination.

In a world where dreams often get crushed under the weight of poverty, the story of Ramdas Hemraj Marbade, a former golgappa seller from rural Maharashtra who is now a technician at ISRO, stands as a beacon of hope and determination.

Born in Khairbodi village in Gondia district, Ramdas’s life began far from any launchpad — quite literally. His father, a retired school peon, and his homemaker mother could barely make ends meet. Yet, they gave him what wealth couldn’t buy: moral support and belief.

Burning the Midnight Oil After Selling Golgappas

To support his family and fund his education, Ramdas started selling golgappas (pani puri) around nearby villages. By day, he peddled snacks; by night, he pored over textbooks, studying under dim lights. Locals saw him as just another street vendor, but inside, he was fueling a dream that defied every social and financial boundary.

He completed his schooling at Ganesh High School in Gumadhavada, followed by his 12th standard at C.G. Patel College. Unable to afford regular college, he enrolled in a correspondence course at YCM College, Nashik, where he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree.

Technical Skills: The Turning Point

Understanding that degrees alone wouldn’t be enough for a technical job, Ramdas joined the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Tirora, specializing in a Pump Operator-cum-Mechanic course. There, he mastered vital engineering skills such as:

Maintenance of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps

Repair of oil equipment

Operation of water treatment and filtration systems

These skills would soon become his golden ticket.

The ISRO Breakthrough: From Dreams to Reality

In 2023, when ISRO opened applications for apprentice trainee positions, Ramdas saw his chance. He cleared the written test in Nagpur and later passed the practical skill assessment in Sriharikota in August 2024.

In May 2025, his years of hard work finally paid off Ramdas received his official appointment letter from ISRO.

Now stationed as a Pump Operator-cum-Mechanic at the Sriharikota Space Centre, Ramdas plays a crucial role in India’s space missions. While he doesn’t design rockets or write code, his responsibility in maintaining critical technical infrastructure keeps the entire system running.

An Inspiration Beyond the Spotlight

Ramdas Hemraj Marbade’s story isn’t just about personal success. It’s a narrative of how late-night study sessions, street-side struggle, and unwavering resolve can take someone from selling snacks to supporting space science.

In a world obsessed with overnight success and internet fame, his journey is a reminder that quiet perseverance often achieves the loudest victories.

