‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

As India’s top anti-terror agency continues to question Tahawwur Hussain Rana, some interesting and strange facts are coming to light. During the interrogation, officials are digging into his personal life, and it turns out Rana has quite a history — one that started in the Pakistani Army and may have ended up in terror plots.

NIA Focusing First on His Personal Background

Before getting into the big questions about terrorist activities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is first gathering basic info about Rana and his family. A source familiar with the questioning said, “Before questioning him on his connection to terrorist modules, the NIA has been collecting detailed background on his personal life.”

The officials are also video-recording the entire interrogation, especially the parts where Rana shares details about any involvement in terror-related matters.

Obsessed With Army Uniforms

One of the more bizarre things Rana told investigators is that he has a special attachment to army uniforms. Sources say he would wear military outfits during meetings related to extremist activities. In his statement to the NIA, he said, “I have a brother who is a journalist,” and admitted that he often wore army clothes while attending these meetings.

This has raised eyebrows because Rana himself once served in the Pakistan Army, which may explain his obsession with military gear.

From a Small Pakistani Village to Canada

Tahawwur Rana was born in Chichawatni, a village in the Punjab province of Pakistan. His father was a school principal, and Rana has two brothers — one is a military psychiatrist, and the other works as a journalist.

He went to Cadet College Hasan Abdal, a well-known military school, where he met David Headley — the same man later involved in planning the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Moved to Canada, Started a Business — But Stayed Connected?

In 1997, Rana moved to Canada with his wife, who is a doctor. There, he set up a business dealing in immigration services and halal meat. On paper, it looked like a peaceful life, but officials believe he may have stayed in touch with terror networks behind the scenes.

On the outside, it looked like he had moved on and was living a normal life. But investigators believe he might’ve still been in touch with terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed — both based in Pakistan and involved in attacks against India.

Right now, the NIA is trying to figure out how deep those connections go — and whether Rana was helping them plan or carry out attacks.

Still Close to ISI and Terror Camps?

Even after leaving the army, officials believe Rana stayed close to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. He also showed up at terror training camps, including those run by Lashkar-e-Taiba and HuJI (Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami).

He didn’t show up dressed like himself either — he wore disguises, often military uniforms, especially when he met with people like Sajid Mir and Major Iqbal, both of whom are believed to be part of past terror plots.

Sources say Rana’s anti-India views are still strong, and all of this only adds to the suspicion.

A Mystery Witness May Have Some Answers

As part of the investigation, the NIA is planning to bring in a mystery witness who used to know Rana personally. This person is believed to have welcomed David Headley to Mumbai in 2006, and was close to both Headley and Rana back then.

The identity of this person is being kept secret for safety reasons, but the NIA hopes this meeting might give them some key answers — maybe even uncover more names linked to the 2008 attack conspiracy.

What Happens Now?

The NIA hasn’t reached a final conclusion yet. They’re still questioning Rana to figure out how deep his involvement goes and whether he helped plan or support any attacks. Rana is in custody for 18 days, and in that time, he’s going to be questioned a lot more — especially about:

His links with ISI

His connection to the Mumbai attacks

And whether there are any new threats or plans he’s involved in

The NIA is also trying to understand the bigger picture — how one man, who started off in a Pakistani village, joined the army, moved to Canada, and then somehow got tied up in one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil.