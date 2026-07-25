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Home > India News > From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

He is among the few leaders from Odisha who have entered national politics and wielded influence across the country.

From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 16:59 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned due to massive student protests over NEET paper leaks and other recruitment exam irregularities, has emerged as one of the closest and most durable central leaders of the BJP. Pradhan’s political journey saw his rise from a grassroots student leader in Odisha to a powerful Union Cabinet Minister in the BJP-led government in the country. He is among the few leaders from Odisha who have entered national politics and wielded influence across the country.

From Student Politics to Union Cabinet

Born in 1969 in Odisha’s Talcher, Pradhan began his political journey as an ABVP activist during his college days. He served as the State Secretary of ABVP in 1993 and National Secretary in 1995. Before entering electoral politics, he held several positions in the state party cadre. He is also counted among the few leaders who backed PM Modi’s elevation as the prime ministerial candidate for 2014 parliamentary elections. A former Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister, Pradhan has held key portfolios since the BJP came to power in 2014, including Petroleum and Natural Gas, Steel, Skill Development, and Education.

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His Rise in National Politics
In 2004, he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha; in the same year, he was appointed National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). As a parliamentarian, he served as a member of the Committee on Petitions and the Committee on Energy, and became a member of the Standing Committee on Energy from 2007. Between 2012 and 2014, he served as a member of the Committee on Government Assurances and the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining issues related to the allocation and pricing of telecom licenses and spectrum.

In 2017, he became the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Until July 2021, he served as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel. As a minister, he played a key role in expanding LPG access through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a flagship welfare scheme that reached millions of low-income households. In 2021, Pradhan took charge as Union Education Minister and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. In 2024, he once again assumed office as Union Cabinet Minister of Education. However, as Education Minister, he came under intense criticism over issues such as examination irregularities, paper leak allegations, and the functioning of national testing agencies. Opposition parties repeatedly demanded accountability, making him a frequent target in Parliament and in public debates. Following allegations regarding the 2026 NEET paper leak, he faced renewed criticism, leading opposition leaders and students across the country to demand his resignation.

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns from Union Cabinet Just Before Talks Between Centre and CJP

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From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan
Tags: Dharmendra Pradhan newsDharmendra Pradhan political careerDharmendra Pradhan profileEducation Minister Dharmendra Pradhanhome-hero-pos-1Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

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From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

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From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan
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