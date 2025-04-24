From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’: PM Modi Assures Vows Retaliation For Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a mega rally in Bihar's Madhubani, pays tribute to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. He said, that there were Indians from across the country and India will make sure that justice is served.

In the wake of the horrific terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people including tourists and a local guide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a firm and emotional statement from Bihar, assuring the country that justice will be delivered without delay or mercy.

The Prime Minister, addressing a public gathering, expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the massacre. He emphasized that the victims represented the unity of India—some spoke Bengali, others Kannada, Marathi, Odia, and among them was also a son of Bihar. He said this was not just an attack on tourists, but an attack on India’s faith and spirit.

#WATCH | On #PahalgamTerroristAttack, PM Modi says, "I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine…" "The entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists…

“In this terrorist attack, some lost their sons, some lost their brothers, and some lost their life partners. They spoke different languages, came from different corners of the country—but our grief and our anger are the same,” PM Modi said.

“Let me make this very clear—those who carried out this attack, and those who conspired behind it, will face punishment beyond their imagination. Justice will be served.”

The Prime Minister assured that the government is fully engaged in treating the injured and supporting the bereaved families. He said that the country will not rest until every last terrorist involved is brought to justice.

“Now is the time to wipe out even the last trace of terrorism. The resolve of 1.4 billion Indians will break the back of every terror network.”

PM Modi’s Message To The World

Extending a message to the international community, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s unshaken stand against terror:

“From the soil of Bihar, I say to the world: India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. Terrorism will not go unpunished. India’s spirit will never be broken.”

#WATCH | On Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi says, "Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.…

He also expressed gratitude to leaders and citizens from across the globe who have stood in solidarity with India during this time.

“Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the leaders and people of other countries who have extended their support and prayers.”

As the nation stands united in grief, the message from its leadership is loud and clear: India will not forget, and India will not forgive.