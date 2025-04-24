Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’: PM Modi Assures Vows Retaliation For Pahalgam Terror Attack

From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’: PM Modi Assures Vows Retaliation For Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a mega rally in Bihar's Madhubani, pays tribute to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. He said, that there were Indians from across the country and India will make sure that justice is served. 

From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’: PM Modi Assures Vows Retaliation For Pahalgam Terror Attack


In the wake of the horrific terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people including tourists and a local guide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a firm and emotional statement from Bihar, assuring the country that justice will be delivered without delay or mercy.

The Prime Minister, addressing a public gathering, expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the massacre. He emphasized that the victims represented the unity of India—some spoke Bengali, others Kannada, Marathi, Odia, and among them was also a son of Bihar. He said this was not just an attack on tourists, but an attack on India’s faith and spirit.

“In this terrorist attack, some lost their sons, some lost their brothers, and some lost their life partners. They spoke different languages, came from different corners of the country—but our grief and our anger are the same,” PM Modi said.

“Let me make this very clear—those who carried out this attack, and those who conspired behind it, will face punishment beyond their imagination. Justice will be served.”

The Prime Minister assured that the government is fully engaged in treating the injured and supporting the bereaved families. He said that the country will not rest until every last terrorist involved is brought to justice.

“Now is the time to wipe out even the last trace of terrorism. The resolve of 1.4 billion Indians will break the back of every terror network.”

PM Modi’s Message To The World

Extending a message to the international community, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s unshaken stand against terror:

“From the soil of Bihar, I say to the world: India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. Terrorism will not go unpunished. India’s spirit will never be broken.”

He also expressed gratitude to leaders and citizens from across the globe who have stood in solidarity with India during this time.

“Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the leaders and people of other countries who have extended their support and prayers.”

As the nation stands united in grief, the message from its leadership is loud and clear: India will not forget, and India will not forgive.

Filed under

PM Modi On Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward
newsx

From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’:...
A disturbing video threat

Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic
India cancels the SAARC v

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme That India Revoked For Pakistani Citizens
A letter petition has bee

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist...
India closes Attari borde

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward

Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic

Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme That India Revoked For Pakistani Citizens

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme That India Revoked For Pakistani Citizens

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist Killings

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist...

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After