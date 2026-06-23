From Udaipur’s Rs 1.3 Crore Fraud To Nationwide Scams: What Is Mule Account And How Scammers Use It?

A year after a BJP leader from Udaipur was cheated of Rs 1.30 crore in an investment scam, Cyber Police have arrested a man accused of providing a mule account that was used to route part of the fraud money. The accused, Deependra Singh of Semliya in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, was arrested by the Cyber Police Station in Udaipur during an ongoing probe into the case.

Reports say that Cyber Police Station SHO and Deputy Superintendent Vinay Chaudhary said Deependra had opened a bank account and handed over the complete banking kit, including the ATM card, cheque book, net banking ID and password, to another accomplice in exchange for a commission. Police said Rs 7,79,871 of the fraud amount was deposited into this account. The account has now been frozen as part of the investigation.

How the mule account became part of a Rs 1.30 crore investment fraud in Rajasthan

According to reports, The case dates back to June 2025 when Devilal Salvi, a resident of Gokul Village in Savina and BJP city general secretary in Udaipur, received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be associated with a health and fitness equipment business operating from Cross Road in Bengaluru and offered Salvi an opportunity to start a similar venture in Udaipur.

Investigators said the fraudsters promised high returns and convinced him to invest money. Between July 6 and July 25, Salvi transferred Rs 54.50 lakh into multiple bank accounts. Even after that, the accused allegedly continued seeking more deposits on various pretexts. When Salvi realised he had been cheated, he filed a complaint on the cyber crime portal on September 28, 2025, alleging a fraud of Rs 1.30 crore. Police said the accused continued pressuring him to transfer additional funds even after the scam had unfolded.

Why mule account networks are becoming a major cybercrime challenge

According to reports, the suspects switched off their phones after the fraud and remained untraceable for months. During the investigation, officials analysed several suspicious banking transactions and eventually traced the mule account linked to Deependra Singh. This led to his arrest.

A mule account is a bank account used to receive, move or withdraw money obtained through cyber fraud. In this case fraudsters either pay these people to open accounts on their behalf or convince them to share banking details. Once scam money enters a mule account, it is quickly transferred through multiple accounts, making it harder for investigators to track the original criminals.

How mule account frauds are helping cyber criminals hide stolen money

Cybercrime experts say a mule account acts as a financial bridge between victims and the masterminds behind scams. These accounts are frequently used in investment frauds, online trading scams, fake job offers and digital arrest cases. By routing money through several accounts, criminals attempt to hide the trail and delay investigations.

Police believe cracking a mule account network is often the key to uncovering larger cyber fraud syndicates. In the Udaipur case, investigators are now trying to identify the remaining accused who allegedly used the account to move money collected from the victim.

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