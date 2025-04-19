From Village To Top Rank: Archisman Nandy Scores Perfect 100 Percent In JEE Main | NewsX Exclusive

As his story spreads, Archisman Nandy stands not just as a topper, but as a role model—proof that dreams know no boundaries. With focus, humility, and hard work, even the smallest villages can produce the brightest stars.

In a heartfelt and inspiring exclusive interview with NewsX, Archisman Nandy, a young scholar from the remote village of Changual near Kharagpur, shared the incredible story behind his achievement of a perfect 100 NTA score in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main. As one of West Bengal’s two state toppers, Archisman’s success is not just a tale of academic brilliance—it’s a powerful testament to resilience, passion, and unwavering determination.

Speaking with a quiet confidence, Archisman said he was feeling good after the results, but remained grounded in his vision. “It’s not the end—it’s the halfway point. The next goal is JEE Advanced,” he said, making it clear that his eyes are set on even higher achievements.

Reflecting on his preparation journey, Archisman described it as a rollercoaster of emotions and learning. “It wasn’t hard—it was filled with ups and downs. I enjoyed the process of learning science. Sometimes I stumbled, and sometimes I succeeded. But I kept learning and I’m still enjoying it,” he explained.

Overcoming Adversity: A Car Accident Just Days Before the Exam

However, his path was not without obstacles. Archisman revealed a shocking incident—just three days before his first JEE Main attempt, he and two others were involved in a serious car accident. “That trauma stayed with me during the exam,” he said. Despite the psychological strain, he managed to score an impressive 99.987 percentile in the first session. With sheer grit and determination, he returned stronger in the second attempt and secured a perfect 100, emerging as one of Bengal’s top scorers.

A Balanced Life Beyond Books: Sports, Music, and Poetry

When asked how he avoids distractions in today’s digital age, especially from social media, Archisman gave a refreshingly grounded answer. “I don’t use social media. Only WhatsApp—for communication with teachers,” he said. His time outside studies is spent playing football, cricket, and badminton, or writing poetry and engaging with music and instruments. This well-rounded lifestyle offers a glimpse into a mind that values both discipline and creative expression.

He also credited his academic approach to his grandfather’s advice—focusing on concepts instead of rote learning. “Understanding the basics helps in solving more complex problems,” he advised fellow aspirants, emphasizing the importance of depth over superficial memorization.

Fuelled by Purpose: A Vision Rooted in Science and Service

Looking ahead, Archisman’s ambition goes far beyond cracking entrance exams. He dreams of becoming a scientist and dedicating his life to innovation and research. A deeply personal experience fuels this drive—his grandfather, a glaucoma patient, lost his vision due to retinal issues. “I want to do something related to the retina. Maybe innovate or invent something that helps people like him,” he said.

Archisman strongly believes that good engineers are the backbone of a strong nation and hopes to contribute meaningfully to India’s growth through scientific advancement. Among his inspirations, he names Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, who, like him, hails from the Kharagpur area. He also draws motivation from his grandfather, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus with a master’s degree in chemistry.

As his story spreads, Archisman Nandy stands not just as a topper, but as a role model—proof that dreams know no boundaries. With focus, humility, and hard work, even the smallest villages can produce the brightest stars.

