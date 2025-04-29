Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities for ‘Illegal Arrest

Choksi is a key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case. He was arrested earlier this month in Belgium after India made an official extradition request.

The Belgian Court of Appeal has adjourned the hearing on a fresh petition filed by Mehul Choksi, who contested the legality of his arrest following India’s formal request for extradition. In this second plea, submitted by his Belgian legal team and drafted by Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi argued that Belgian authorities failed to follow prescribed legal procedures and violated his fundamental rights during the arrest process. He demanded immediate release on grounds of procedural irregularities and infringement of natural justice.

Second Plea Challenges Arrest Procedures

Choksi filed this second plea just days after the same court denied him bail. He contended that the arrest was arbitrary and unlawful, lacking adherence to due process. His legal team claimed the Belgian authorities overlooked crucial legal safeguards and failed to ensure compliance with international norms during his detention.

Legal Team Points To Rights Violation For Choksi

“The authorities not only disregarded due process but also violated his fundamental rights, contravening the principles of natural justice,” stated the plea submitted by Aggarwal. The court has not yet notified the next hearing date.

Previous Bail Plea Rejected For Choksi

Last week, a Belgian court rejected Choksi’s bail plea in the same case. A three-judge bench heard the matter in Dutch and denied the request. Advocate Aggarwal, who attended the hearing in Antwerp and later met Choksi in jail, confirmed the bail rejection. “Unfortunately, my client has been denied bail today. However, in Belgium, we can apply for bail as many times as needed. We will carefully consider the court’s observations and submit a fresh bail plea on new grounds soon,” he said.

Extradition Case Cites Political Nature and Health Concerns

Choksi’s legal team continues to challenge the extradition request, citing two major grounds: the political nature of the case and his medical condition. Aggarwal stated that Choksi has cooperated with Indian authorities and offered to participate in investigations via video conferencing due to his health. He had previously received cancer treatment in Antigua before traveling to Belgium.

Background: PNB Scam And Previous Extradition Attempts

Choksi is a key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case. He was arrested earlier this month in Belgium after India made an official extradition request. Aggarwal also noted that non-bailable warrants have existed since 2018 and that earlier attempts to extradite Choksi from Dominica had failed

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul Gandhi In The Line Of Fire