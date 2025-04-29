Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest

Choksi is a key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case. He was arrested earlier this month in Belgium after India made an official extradition request.

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities for ‘Illegal Arrest


The Belgian Court of Appeal has adjourned the hearing on a fresh petition filed by Mehul Choksi, who contested the legality of his arrest following India’s formal request for extradition. In this second plea, submitted by his Belgian legal team and drafted by Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi argued that Belgian authorities failed to follow prescribed legal procedures and violated his fundamental rights during the arrest process. He demanded immediate release on grounds of procedural irregularities and infringement of natural justice.

Second Plea Challenges Arrest Procedures

Choksi filed this second plea just days after the same court denied him bail. He contended that the arrest was arbitrary and unlawful, lacking adherence to due process. His legal team claimed the Belgian authorities overlooked crucial legal safeguards and failed to ensure compliance with international norms during his detention.

Legal Team Points To Rights Violation For Choksi

“The authorities not only disregarded due process but also violated his fundamental rights, contravening the principles of natural justice,” stated the plea submitted by Aggarwal. The court has not yet notified the next hearing date.

Previous Bail Plea Rejected For Choksi

Last week, a Belgian court rejected Choksi’s bail plea in the same case. A three-judge bench heard the matter in Dutch and denied the request. Advocate Aggarwal, who attended the hearing in Antwerp and later met Choksi in jail, confirmed the bail rejection. “Unfortunately, my client has been denied bail today. However, in Belgium, we can apply for bail as many times as needed. We will carefully consider the court’s observations and submit a fresh bail plea on new grounds soon,” he said.

Extradition Case Cites Political Nature and Health Concerns

Choksi’s legal team continues to challenge the extradition request, citing two major grounds: the political nature of the case and his medical condition. Aggarwal stated that Choksi has cooperated with Indian authorities and offered to participate in investigations via video conferencing due to his health. He had previously received cancer treatment in Antigua before traveling to Belgium.

Background: PNB Scam And Previous Extradition Attempts

Choksi is a key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case. He was arrested earlier this month in Belgium after India made an official extradition request. Aggarwal also noted that non-bailable warrants have existed since 2018 and that earlier attempts to extradite Choksi from Dominica had failed

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul Gandhi In The Line Of Fire

Filed under

Belgium arrest Mehul Choksi latest mehul choksi news Mehul Choksi Mehul Choksi Belgium Mehul Choksi extradition

Fugitive Billionaire Mehu

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest
Piyush Goyal’s London V

Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties
Mark Carney’s victory i

India-Canada Relations Under Mark Carney: What To Expect After Liberal Victory
Yogi Government Steps Up

Yogi Government Steps Up Deportation Drive Against Infiltrators: Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Under Scanner After...
In a powerful first addre

‘Trump Trying To Break Us’: Canada PM Mark Carney’s First Reaction After Liberal Election Win
The Supreme Court on Mond

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt In 1990 Custodial Death Case
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties

Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties

India-Canada Relations Under Mark Carney: What To Expect After Liberal Victory

India-Canada Relations Under Mark Carney: What To Expect After Liberal Victory

Yogi Government Steps Up Deportation Drive Against Infiltrators: Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Under Scanner After Pahalgam Attack

Yogi Government Steps Up Deportation Drive Against Infiltrators: Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Under Scanner After...

‘Trump Trying To Break Us’: Canada PM Mark Carney’s First Reaction After Liberal Election Win

‘Trump Trying To Break Us’: Canada PM Mark Carney’s First Reaction After Liberal Election Win

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt In 1990 Custodial Death Case

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt In 1990 Custodial Death Case

Entertainment

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After