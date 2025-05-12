‘Fully Ready to Strike Again’: India Says All Military Bases Intact; Highlights Indigenous Air Defence Strength

India has strongly pushed back against Pakistan’s recent claims that it struck Indian military bases, saying all its bases remain completely operational and are on high alert to take on any future threat.

India pushed back against Pakistan’s recent claims that it struck Indian military bases, saying all its bases remain completely operational

India has strongly pushed back against Pakistan’s recent claims that it struck Indian military bases, saying all its bases remain completely operational and are on high alert to take on any future threat.

In a media briefing, Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, said, “All our military bases are fully functional and continue to remain so… ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise.”

Pakistan’s Claims Debunked

Over the past few days, Pakistan claimed it had damaged key Indian military sites as part of its retaliation. But according to India’s top air force officer, those claims are entirely baseless.

Not only are the bases untouched, Bharti added, but India is also in a strong position to defend against any incoming threat, thanks to a robust and well-coordinated air defence system that brings together the strengths of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Battle-Proven Systems” Protected the Nation

Bharti credited India’s success in fending off enemy drones and missiles to the country’s deeply layered air defence strategy. At the heart of that system lies a combination of both imported and indigenously developed technology — and perhaps the standout among them is India’s own Akash air defence missile system.

“Our battle-proven systems have stood the test of time and take them head-on,” he said, referring to recent aerial attacks that were successfully intercepted. “Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade.”

What Is India’s Multi-Layered Air Defence?

The air defence setup is not a single weapon system — it’s a network of overlapping systems, each designed to deal with specific types of threats at different ranges.

Air Vice Marshal Bharti explained that India’s air defence consists of multiple layers, each one building upon the other for total coverage. This includes:

Inner Layer :

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), anti-aircraft guns like the L70 and the ZSU-23 Shilka, as well as shoulder-fired MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defence Systems) guard the closest range, often protecting forward bases and sensitive zones from drones and low-flying targets.

Middle Layer :

This is made up of medium-range missiles , including older systems like the Pechora, and newer ones like the Akash and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM). These are used to shoot down more sophisticated airborne threats like fighter jets or ballistic missiles at medium distances.

Outer Layer:

This is the farthest-reaching defence ring, made up of air defence fighter jets and powerful long-range missiles like the S-400, capable of tracking and shooting down targets far before they reach Indian airspace.

Bharti explained that this layered setup is crucial because it creates redundancy and ensures any gap in one ring is covered by another.

“Soft Kill” and “Hard Kill” Tactics in Action

Apart from missiles and guns, Bharti also talked about how India uses non-kinetic methods — known in military terms as “soft kill” — to defend itself.

Soft kill refers to jamming enemy drones or missiles so that they lose control or fail to reach their targets. “Hard kill,” on the other hand, involves physically destroying them mid-air using missiles or guns.

India deployed both tactics during the recent standoff to protect military infrastructure and civilian population centers. These methods, combined with real-time coordination among the armed forces, helped neutralize several threats launched from across the border.

Government’s Role in Building Defence

According to Bharti, India’s ability to respond so effectively is the result of long-term investments and policies from the central government. Over the last decade, New Delhi has not only poured money into modernizing its armed forces but has also pushed for homegrown defence technology — a move that’s now clearly paying off.

“Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade,” Bharti noted.

On High Alert, But Prepared

With ceasefire talks still fresh and tensions yet to fully cool down, India has made its position clear — it remains ready for any challenge. And with its air defence systems performing as expected, the armed forces say they have the upper hand.

“All our military bases are ready,” Bharti said firmly. “Should the need arise again, we’re fully prepared.”