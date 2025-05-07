Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Funeral For Terrorist Yaqub Mughal Organised In Pakistan, ISI And Police Attend

Funeral For Terrorist Yaqub Mughal Organised In Pakistan, ISI And Police Attend

In a telling revelation of Pakistan’s enduring patronage of terror infrastructure, the funeral of Yaqub Mughal — the slain head of the Bilal Terror Camp — was attended by members of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and personnel from the Pakistani Police.

Funeral For Terrorist Yaqub Mughal Organised In Pakistan, ISI And Police Attend


In a telling revelation of Pakistan’s enduring patronage of terror infrastructure, the funeral of Yaqub Mughal — the slain head of the Bilal Terror Camp — was attended by members of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and personnel from the Pakistani Police. Mughal was killed during the targeted missile strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor.

Mughal’s Bilal camp was one of the nine identified terror sites destroyed by India in a swift overnight assault on Pakistani soil, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Hindu tourists, mostly men, were gunned down after being segregated based on their religion.

The visuals from Mughal’s funeral — with ISI operatives and police officers standing in solemn presence — have intensified scrutiny over Pakistan’s covert support for jihadist groups operating within and beyond its borders. Indian officials have described it as “further confirmation” of the state-terror collusion that New Delhi has long accused Islamabad of maintaining.

In the same wave of airstrikes, missiles also hit key establishments of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), including its base at Bahawalpur. JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar confirmed that 10 members of his family, including his elder sister and children, died in the strike on Masjid Subhan Allah — once the operational nerve centre of the group.

India’s Operation Sindoor has drawn both strategic and symbolic significance. The name invokes the image of widowed women — a poignant reminder of the trauma inflicted during the Pahalgam massacre, where men were executed in front of their families.

Must Read: Watch, Before And After Of JeM’s Core Base Used For Training Terrorist, Markaz Subhanallah Camp

Filed under

Operation Sindoor

India calls permanent & n

India calls Permanent & Non permanent Members Of United Security Council For A Briefing On...
newsx

From 1971 To Operation Sindoor: India’s Legacy of Aerial Precision
newsx

Inside India’s Military Missions: Past Operations Before ‘Sindoor’ You Must Know
Former Union Cabinet Mini

Operation Sindoor: ‘Dharma Yuddha’ Against Terror, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Backs India’s Strikes On Pakistan
newsx

Global Media Reaction To Operation Sindoor: India’s Air Strike on Pakistan Terror Camps
newsx

Top Cricketers Hail Indian Air Force’s Precision In Operation Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India calls Permanent & Non permanent Members Of United Security Council For A Briefing On Operation Sindoor

India calls Permanent & Non permanent Members Of United Security Council For A Briefing On...

From 1971 To Operation Sindoor: India’s Legacy of Aerial Precision

From 1971 To Operation Sindoor: India’s Legacy of Aerial Precision

Inside India’s Military Missions: Past Operations Before ‘Sindoor’ You Must Know

Inside India’s Military Missions: Past Operations Before ‘Sindoor’ You Must Know

Operation Sindoor: ‘Dharma Yuddha’ Against Terror, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Backs India’s Strikes On Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: ‘Dharma Yuddha’ Against Terror, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Backs India’s Strikes On Pakistan

Global Media Reaction To Operation Sindoor: India’s Air Strike on Pakistan Terror Camps

Global Media Reaction To Operation Sindoor: India’s Air Strike on Pakistan Terror Camps

Entertainment

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media