Funeral For Terrorist Yaqub Mughal Organised In Pakistan, ISI And Police Attend

In a telling revelation of Pakistan’s enduring patronage of terror infrastructure, the funeral of Yaqub Mughal — the slain head of the Bilal Terror Camp — was attended by members of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and personnel from the Pakistani Police. Mughal was killed during the targeted missile strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor.

Mughal’s Bilal camp was one of the nine identified terror sites destroyed by India in a swift overnight assault on Pakistani soil, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Hindu tourists, mostly men, were gunned down after being segregated based on their religion.

#BREAKING: Funeral of prayers for Terrorist Yaqub Mughal, head of Bilal Terror Camp in Pakistan. Pakistan ISI and Pakistan Police present in the funeral. pic.twitter.com/KbtsHmRnC3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 7, 2025

The visuals from Mughal’s funeral — with ISI operatives and police officers standing in solemn presence — have intensified scrutiny over Pakistan’s covert support for jihadist groups operating within and beyond its borders. Indian officials have described it as “further confirmation” of the state-terror collusion that New Delhi has long accused Islamabad of maintaining.

In the same wave of airstrikes, missiles also hit key establishments of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), including its base at Bahawalpur. JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar confirmed that 10 members of his family, including his elder sister and children, died in the strike on Masjid Subhan Allah — once the operational nerve centre of the group.

India’s Operation Sindoor has drawn both strategic and symbolic significance. The name invokes the image of widowed women — a poignant reminder of the trauma inflicted during the Pahalgam massacre, where men were executed in front of their families.

