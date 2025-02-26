Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Furious Jaiveer Shergill Blasts Air India Over Broken Seats And Pathetic Staff, Calls It ‘Worst Airline’

Furious Jaiveer Shergill Blasts Air India Over Broken Seats And Pathetic Staff, Calls It ‘Worst Airline’

BJP Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill blasts Air India for broken seats, rude staff, and poor service. His comments come after Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s similar complaints. Find out why Air India is facing backlash.

Furious Jaiveer Shergill Blasts Air India Over Broken Seats And Pathetic Staff, Calls It ‘Worst Airline’

Air India complaints, Air India service issues, Jaiveer Shergill Air India


BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has publicly blasted Air India for its “pathetic” service and poor in-flight experience, calling it the worst airline in every category. This comes after a series of negative experiences voiced by prominent politicians, including Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighting ongoing issues with Air India’s customer service.

Shergill’s Outrage: Broken Seats, Rude Staff, and Disappointing Service

Shergill, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer and a private pilot license holder, took to social media platform X to express his frustration. According to him, the airline’s quality of service was so bad that it “broke all records.” He detailed the problems he faced, including broken seats, unhelpful staff, and overall poor customer service. In a scathing post, Shergill claimed that if there were an award for the worst airline, Air India would win it in every category.

“Flying Air India is not a pleasant experience, but today broke all records!” Shergill wrote, underscoring his dissatisfaction with the airline, which is owned by the Tata Group in partnership with Singapore Airlines.

Air India Responds to Criticism

In response to Shergill’s outburst, Air India issued an apology and requested more details about the incident. The airline assured Shergill that it would investigate the matter and work toward addressing the issues raised.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Also Criticizes Air India’s Service

Shergill’s frustrations follow those of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who recently expressed disappointment with Air India’s service on a flight from Bhopal to New Delhi. Chouhan highlighted how he was assigned a broken seat, which the crew admitted had already been flagged as defective, yet passengers were still booked into it. He raised concerns about Air India’s failure to improve service under Tata Group’s management and questioned the ethics of charging full fare for such substandard conditions, calling it “exploitation.”

Chouhan’s post prompted an apology from Air India, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requesting a report on the issue.

Growing Concerns Over Air India’s Service Standards

Both Shergill and Chouhan’s experiences shed light on the ongoing dissatisfaction with Air India’s service quality, despite the airline’s efforts to revamp its reputation under new ownership. Passengers have raised concerns about broken seats, outdated in-flight amenities, and unresponsive staff, leading to calls for immediate improvements.

This criticism of Air India raises serious questions about its ability to maintain high standards despite new ownership and operational changes. As passengers continue to voice concerns, it’s clear that the airline needs to take significant action to restore its reputation.

Air India Jaiveer Shergill

