Saturday, May 10, 2025
G7 Countries Call For Immediate De-Escalation Between India-Pakistan

As tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan, the Group of Seven (G7) nations have released a joint statement urging both countries to de-escalate the situation and avoid further conflict. The appeal comes days after India reportedly carried out precision missile strikes targeting terrorist camps across the border, following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

G7 Urges India and Pakistan to “Engage in Direct Dialogue”

The G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union, called on both sides to prioritize peace.

“In a joint statement, the bloc called on both nuclear-armed neighbors to engage in direct dialogue to prevent further conflict and ensure regional stability.”

The message emphasized the importance of communication over confrontation, especially at a time when military activity and public anxiety are increasing on both sides of the border.

“We Strongly Condemn the Egregious Terrorist Attack in Pahalgam”

The group also expressed strong condemnation of the recent terror violence in India, standing in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, along with the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan,” the statement read.

The attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, most of them civilians, and sparked outrage across India, leading to retaliatory military action.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

