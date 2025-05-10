Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan

The G7 Foreign Ministers, along with the High Representative of the European Union, issued a joint statement strongly condemning the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed grave concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan


The G7 Foreign Ministers, along with the High Representative of the European Union, issued a joint statement strongly condemning the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed grave concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

In their statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States urged both nations to exercise maximum restraint. They warned that further military escalation could seriously threaten regional stability and civilian safety on both sides of the border.

The G7 called for immediate de-escalation and encouraged direct dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad to reach a peaceful resolution. They affirmed continued monitoring of the situation and reiterated support for a swift diplomatic solution.

Must Read: Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat

India Bans BBC Urdu

India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation...
