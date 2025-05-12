Home
‘Gaddar, Bloody Sold Out’: Why Is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Being Trolled Online? Locks His X Profile


India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has received widespread backing from top IAS and IPS associations, Opposition leaders, former diplomats, and journalists after facing targeted online attacks over his role in announcing a ceasefire ‘understanding’ with Pakistan.

Misri, who has been the public face of India’s diplomatic communication since Operation Sindoor began, was severely trolled on social media by right-wing accounts. They accused him of being a “traitor” and a “national shame” for the ceasefire decision, even resorting to personal attacks on his daughter. Following the barrage, Misri protected his X account on Sunday.

 

Activist Muhammad Zubair called out Chandan Kumar Singh, the first user to post details about Misri’s daughter, sparking a wave of doxxing that revealed her social media and contact information. Singh has been previously accused of similar online harassment against women.

Despite the attacks, support for Misri surged. Asaduddin Owaisi defended him, saying, “Our civil servants work under the Executive… they shouldn’t be blamed for decisions made by political leadership.” Congress leader Sachin Pilot echoed the sentiment, condemning the trolling of Misri’s family.

Both IAS and IPS Central Associations strongly denounced the personal attacks. “Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable,” the IAS Association wrote. Former diplomats Nirupama Rao and Navdeep Puri also expressed solidarity.

Misri’s daughter, a law graduate, was targeted for her humanitarian work with Rohingya refugees in Myanmar. Her brief professional profile, highlighting work with the UNHCR, was widely circulated by right-wing trolls to question her patriotism.

Vikram Misri, a 1989-batch IFS officer, has served as ambassador to China during the Galwan standoff, Deputy NSA, and private secretary to three Indian Prime Ministers. He is respected across party lines as one of India’s most experienced diplomats.

The incident has once again sparked debate on the limits of political discourse and the responsibilities of civil society in safeguarding the dignity of public servants and their families.

