‘Gaddar, Bloody Sold Out’: Why Is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Being Trolled Online? Locks His X Profile

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has received widespread backing from top IAS and IPS associations, Opposition leaders, former diplomats, and journalists after facing targeted online attacks over his role in announcing a ceasefire ‘understanding’ with Pakistan.

Misri, who has been the public face of India’s diplomatic communication since Operation Sindoor began, was severely trolled on social media by right-wing accounts. They accused him of being a “traitor” and a “national shame” for the ceasefire decision, even resorting to personal attacks on his daughter. Following the barrage, Misri protected his X account on Sunday.

विदेश सचिव #VikramMisri ने अपना ट्विटर अकाउंट लॉक कर दिया, क्योंकि ट्रोल ब्रिगेड सीज़फायर के नाम पर उन्हें और उनके परिवार को निशाना बना रही है। इन सबका पता लगाकर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए थी pic.twitter.com/z5EUWQt06H Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Manjeet Ghoshi (@ghoshi_manjeet) May 11, 2025

It is absolutely disgusting to see the trolls target Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri and his family. He has been a picture of professionalism – calm, composed, measured and articulate. But that’s not enough for the bloodlust of a section of our society. Shameful! — Navdeep Suri (@navdeepsuri) May 11, 2025

Activist Muhammad Zubair called out Chandan Kumar Singh, the first user to post details about Misri’s daughter, sparking a wave of doxxing that revealed her social media and contact information. Singh has been previously accused of similar online harassment against women.

The first person to target Vikram Misri and his daughter is Chandan Kumar Singh @TheSquind. Soon after he tweeted this, his troll army started sharing details of his daughter’s insta account, linkedin details, contact details. Etc. This is not the first time he did this. He is… https://t.co/A5cOOmCCn1 pic.twitter.com/GfQR16yBNx — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 11, 2025

Despite the attacks, support for Misri surged. Asaduddin Owaisi defended him, saying, “Our civil servants work under the Executive… they shouldn’t be blamed for decisions made by political leadership.” Congress leader Sachin Pilot echoed the sentiment, condemning the trolling of Misri’s family.

Both IAS and IPS Central Associations strongly denounced the personal attacks. “Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable,” the IAS Association wrote. Former diplomats Nirupama Rao and Navdeep Puri also expressed solidarity.

Misri’s daughter, a law graduate, was targeted for her humanitarian work with Rohingya refugees in Myanmar. Her brief professional profile, highlighting work with the UNHCR, was widely circulated by right-wing trolls to question her patriotism.

Vikram Misri, a 1989-batch IFS officer, has served as ambassador to China during the Galwan standoff, Deputy NSA, and private secretary to three Indian Prime Ministers. He is respected across party lines as one of India’s most experienced diplomats.

The incident has once again sparked debate on the limits of political discourse and the responsibilities of civil society in safeguarding the dignity of public servants and their families.

