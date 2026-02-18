LIVE TV
Home > India > Galgotias Does It Again! Professor Neha Singh's 'In-House' Soccer Drone Claim Sparks Fresh Row After Robot Dog Fiasco, University Shunted Out Of AI Summit

The controversy around the Galgotias University AI Summit has intensified after a “soccer drone” showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 came under scrutiny.

Galgotias University AI Summit Faces Fresh Soccer Drone Row (Images: X)
Galgotias University AI Summit Faces Fresh Soccer Drone Row (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 18, 2026 17:24:18 IST

The controversy around Galgotias University at the recent AI event refuses to die down. What began as excitement at the Galgotias University AI Summit Showcase has now turned into back-to-back rows over whether the technology presented was truly developed in-house.

Reports say that at the centre of the fresh storm at the Galgotias University AI Summit is a “soccer drone” that was displayed during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. In a viral video from the Galgotias University AI Summit, a faculty member is seen presenting the drone and speaking about it as an in-house innovation. She claimed the university handled “end-to-end engineering” and even described building India’s first “drone soccer arena” on campus. The presentation was positioned as a proud moment for the institution at the Galgotias University AI Summit.

Soccer Drone Claim At Galgotias University AI Summit Questioned

However, within hours, social media users began questioning the claim. Many pointed out that the drone shown looked identical to the Striker V3 ARF soccer drone, a commercially available model developed by South Korea’s Helsel Group and reportedly sold in India for around Rs 40,000. Critics alleged that what was projected as an original achievement at the Galgotias University AI Summit may actually be a purchased product.

According to reports, this is not the first controversy linked to the Galgotias University AI Summit display. Earlier during the same summit, the university faced backlash over a robotic dog named “Orion.” The four-legged robot was later identified online as the Unitree Go2, a Chinese-manufactured robotic dog that is widely available for purchase. After the video went viral, reports said officials were asked to vacate their stall space at the Galgotias University AI Summit.

Earlier Robot Dog Controversy At Galgotias University AI Summit

In response to the earlier robot dog row, the university issued a statement calling it a “propaganda campaign.” It clarified that the robot was brought in as a teaching and research tool to help students learn AI programming and robotics, and insisted there was no intention to mislead anyone at the Galgotias University AI Summit.

However, the soccer drone episode has reignited criticism. Several posts online accused the university of overstating its innovation claims at the Galgotias University AI Summit, with one user sarcastically remarking that the institution seemed to be showcasing imported technology as breakthroughs.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 4:58 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
