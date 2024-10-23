Ganderbal Attack: First Images Of The Terrorist Who Killed 7 People FINALLY Revealed- See Here!

Initial investigations suggest Sheikh Sajjad Gul, the commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba front group The Resistance Front (TRF), may have orchestrated the attack. Gul is believed to be operating from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The first images of the terrorist involved in a recent attack in Ganderbal district have surfaced, showing the individual carrying a high-tech assault rifle. The attack, which occurred on October 20, targeted workers at a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh highway, resulting in the deaths of a doctor and six laborers.

A terrorist attack on October 20 in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of a doctor and six laborers at a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Initial investigations suggest Sheikh Sajjad Gul, the commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba front group The Resistance Front (TRF), may have orchestrated the attack. Gul is believed to be operating from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

A bounty of 10 lakh rupees has been placed on his capture by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has now taken over the investigation.

The victims of the attack include Gurmeet Singh from Punjab, Inder Yadav from Bihar, Mohan Lal and Jagtar Singh from Kathua, and Fayaz Ahmad Lone from Kangan.

The attack followed the recent formation of a new government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. A day earlier, a laborer had been killed in another terrorist incident in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Abdullah condemned the “cowardly” attack on migrant workers and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. His sentiments were echoed by Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister and leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who also condemned the violence on social media.

The TRF, declared a terrorist group by India in January 2023 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has been involved in multiple attacks in the region, with the Ministry of Home Affairs highlighting the group as a significant threat to India’s security and sovereignty.

ALSO READ: Terror Attack Strikes Turkish Aerospace Headquarters in Ankara, Causing Multiple Fatalities and Injuries