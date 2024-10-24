Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Ganderbal Terror Attack: First Image Of Terrorist Involved In Seven Deaths Now Out

The terror attack unfolded at a workers' camp in Ganderbal’s Gund area, where laborers had returned after a day’s work on the Z-morh tunnel project. (Read more below)

Ganderbal Terror Attack: First Image Of Terrorist Involved In Seven Deaths Now Out

A recent CCTV image has emerged from the site of the tragic terror attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on October 20, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including a doctor and six laborers. The footage shows two assailants armed with an American-made M4 carbine and an AK-47, highlighting the severity of the incident. According to reports, these terrorists spent approximately seven minutes at a workers’ camp before launching their attack on a tunnel-construction site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Details of the Attack

The terror attack unfolded at a workers’ camp in Ganderbal’s Gund area, where laborers had returned after a day’s work on the Z-morh tunnel project. The assailants, described as wearing masks, initiated indiscriminate gunfire upon entering the mess area, leading to a devastating outcome with seven fatalities and four injuries among the workforce.

Foreign Terrorist Involvement

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has indicated that the attack involved two foreign terrorists who likely infiltrated the region from north Kashmir’s Bandipora area. “According to an investigation, two people with masks covering their faces—both possibly foreign terrorists—entered the mess of the company constructing the Z-morh tunnel and opened indiscriminate fire,” Sinha stated.

In response to this heinous act, Sinha has assured that the police and security forces are fully authorized to pursue and neutralize the perpetrators. “They are being tracked and will be neutralized,” he emphasized, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring security in the region.

Government Response and Security Measures

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ramped up security measures in the wake of the attack. Authorities are working diligently to gather intelligence and locate the attackers, aiming to prevent further violence in the area. The tragic event has raised concerns regarding the safety of laborers and civilians in regions affected by ongoing conflict and terrorism.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on preventing future attacks and safeguarding the lives of those working on critical infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

