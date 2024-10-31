Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Gandhinagar's Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple To Shine With Over 10,000 Diyas This Diwali

Swaminarayan Akshardham in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is a large Hindu temple complex inspired by Yogiji Maharaj, the fourth spiritual successor of Swaminarayan.

Gandhinagar’s Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple To Shine With Over 10,000 Diyas This Diwali

The Swaminarayan Akshardham temple is set to be illuminated with 10,000 diyas in Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar as part of Diwali celebrations.

A 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan will also be installed on Diwali, and its Pranpratishtha ceremony will be held on November 11.

Speaking to ANI, Jayesh Mandanka, a ‘swayamsevak’ at Akshardham Temple, said, “For the last 32 years, Akshardham Temple has been decorated just like this every Diwali with 10,000 diyas. This year too, it will continue till November 8 from 6 pm to 7.45 pm every evening. A beautiful glow garden has also been built here.”

“An 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan is also being installed. It has been built with ‘panchdhatu’. The Pranpratishtha of the idol will take place on November 11,” said Jayesh Mandanka.

Panchdhatu means “alloy of five metals.” It refers to an alloy of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and iron. The metals are said to have spiritual, medicinal, astrological, and artistic significance.

Panchdhatu idols are sacred images or figures used in Hindu rituals. They are believed to enhance positive energies and symbolize a connection between the divine and the devotee.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has once again exemplified his compassionate and community-centered approach to celebrating Diwali.

This year, he will celebrate Diwali with beneficiary families in Gandhinagar’s Namonarayan Residency under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), joining them in their homes to share in the joy and festivities, an official release said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister has taken a heartwarming initiative to celebrate Diwali with PMAY beneficiary families. On October 31st at 7 PM, the CM will visit ‘Namo Narayan Residency’, a PMAY colony in Sargasan, Gandhinagar, to personally greet families and extend his Diwali wishes. Inspired by the Chief Minister, other state cabinet ministers will also be celebrating Diwali with PMAY beneficiary families in other cities and villages across the state, the release added.

The nation is all set to celebrate Diwali on October 31st with festivities being kicked off with Dhanteras.

Known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

It spans five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. Families decorate their homes with lamps, share sweets, and engage in joyous festivities, symbolizing unity and hope.

(With ANI Inputs)

000 diyas 10 Bhagwan Swaminarayan idol DIWALI 2024 Gandhinagar Diwali celebrations gujarat Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple
