Gangrape, Virus Injection Allegations Surface Against Karnataka BJP MLA-FIR Registered | India News

A shocking allegation has surfaced against Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna, who stands accused by a 40-year-old woman of gangrape, urination on her face, and injecting her with a harmful substance.

The woman, identifying herself as a BJP worker, filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Bengaluru police, who have begun investigating the disturbing claims.

The FIR was lodged at the RMC Yard police station in northwestern Bengaluru, near Yeshwantpur. According to the complaint, the alleged assault occurred on June 11, 2023, at Munirathna’s office in Mathikere, located approximately 4-5 km from Yeshwanthpur.

The woman stated that she was brought to the MLA’s office by his aides with a promise to help quash criminal cases falsely filed against her, allegedly at Munirathna’s direction. Once inside, the MLA and his associates reportedly stripped her, threatened to kill her son, and then gangraped her. The complaint further alleges that Munirathna urinated on her face during the assault.

Shocking details in FIR

The FIR also details a fourth unidentified man entering the scene, handing Munirathna a white box containing a syringe with which he allegedly injected the victim with an unknown substance. The woman claims she was later diagnosed with an incurable virus at a hospital in January 2025, which she believes was caused by the injection administered during the assault.

Following a suicide attempt by overdose on May 19, the woman decided to approach the police. She also alleged that Munirathna bore a grudge against her due to her BJP activities and had influenced others to file false complaints against her at Peenya and RMC Yard police stations.

The FIR includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 376D (gangrape), Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 354 (outraging modesty), and others. Three associates of Munirathna have been named, while one accused remains unidentified.

This case adds to ongoing legal troubles for the MLA, who is also facing a separate corruption investigation. Recently, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker granted permission to probe allegations that Munirathna demanded and accepted bribes worth Rs 20 lakh in connection with a contract. The corruption case is registered under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, with further investigation now underway.

