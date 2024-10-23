Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Gangster Chhota Rajan Granted Bail In Jaya Shetty Murder Case: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan

Gangster Chhota Rajan Granted Bail In Jaya Shetty Murder Case: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case. Rajan, who had been convicted earlier this year and sentenced to life imprisonment, was given relief by a division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan. The court directed Rajan to furnish a bond of ₹1 lakh for his release on bail. However, he will remain in jail due to his involvement in other criminal cases.

In May 2024, a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had sentenced Rajan to life imprisonment for his role in the murder. Rajan had filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court, challenging his conviction and seeking a suspension of his sentence, along with interim bail.

Who was Jaya Shetty?

Jaya Shetty, the owner of Golden Crown hotel in central Mumbai’s Gamdevi, was gunned down on May 4, 2001, by two alleged members of Rajan’s gang. Investigations revealed that Shetty had been receiving extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, and was murdered for failing to pay the demanded amount.

Chhota Rajan, who is also serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of journalist J Dey, remains lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Filed under

Bombay High Court Gangster Chhota Rajan Gangster Chhota Rajan granted bail Jaya Shetty Murder Case Who was Jaya Shetty?
Advertisement

Also Read

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox