Excise officials in Hyderabad conducted a major raid in the Dhoolpet area on Friday during Holi celebrations and seized a significant quantity of sweets infused with ganja. Acting on credible information, officials found that some individuals were selling kulfi, chocolates, and other sweets laced with the illegal substance.

Seller Arrested with Large Quantity of Drug-Laced Sweets

During the raid, excise officials arrested a seller identified as Satyanarayana Singh. Upon searching his shop, they seized 100 ganja-infused kulfi ice creams and 71 drug-laced sweets. A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway to determine the source of the illegal substance and any potential network involved.

Previous Drug Bust in Hyderabad

This raid comes just weeks after a major drug bust in Hyderabad, where police seized 160 kg of ganja and arrested three individuals involved in drug trafficking. The operation was carried out by the Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone team, along with Kulsumpura Police. Authorities intercepted a car that was found carrying 160 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth approximately ₹48 lakh.

Three Accused Arrested in Ganja Trafficking Case

The individuals arrested in the previous drug bust were identified as Guguloth Heeru, a 48-year-old auto driver from the Warangal district; Puranam Raju, a 35-year-old driver from Warangal; and Dudekula Makbul Sab, a 46-year-old agriculturist from Sangareddy. According to police records, Guguloth Heeru has a history of involvement in narcotics trafficking and had been previously arrested in 2014 and 2019 for similar offences.

Legal Action Under NDPS Act

Authorities registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, against the accused. The NDPS Act imposes strict penalties for drug-related offences, and officials are continuing their efforts to curb narcotics trafficking in the city.

Police Urge Public to Remain Vigilant

Following these incidents, Hyderabad City Police issued a statement urging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. They also appealed to parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities and inform the authorities if they suspect any involvement in narcotics.

As law enforcement continues its crackdown on illegal drug activities, officials emphasize the importance of community support in tackling the growing problem of narcotics in the city.