Gas Cylinder Blast In Bikaner Jewellery Market Kills 9, Damages 21 Shops

At least 9 people died and several were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a jewellery shop in Bikaner's Madan Market, damaging over 20 shops and causing chaos.

At least nine people, including several Bengali and local artisans, were killed and many others injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a jewellery shop in Bikaner’s Madan Market on Wednesday, police officials confirmed.

The explosion, which occurred around 11 a.m., caused widespread destruction across the busy marketplace, damaging approximately 21 shops on the ground and basement floors. The blast site was a shop where intricate gold inlay and enamelling work was being performed—a hub for artisans from both local areas and West Bengal.

According to the police, three bodies were recovered soon after the blast, and five more were pulled out from under the debris the following day. “Also, an injured person died during treatment today,” a police officer stated, bringing the total death toll to nine.

The force of the explosion flattened several shops and toppled multiple signboards, trapping people beneath the rubble. Panic quickly spread across the market as rescue efforts began. Police teams, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire tenders were deployed immediately to handle the situation and rescue the victims.

Eight people with severe injuries were rushed to the trauma centre at PBM Hospital. “Three of them are in critical condition,” an official added.

The police have identified the deceased and contacted their families. Many of the victims were skilled artisans working in gold jewellery production, a signature trade in the Madan Market area.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured support to the victims’ families. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also extended condolences and called for strong safety measures in crowded commercial areas to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion an\d evaluating the structural damage to the surrounding area.

