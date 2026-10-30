‘Gau Mata Could Become Extinct’: Gujarat Court Cites Manusmriti, Vedas While Giving 3 Men Life Term For Cow Slaughter

A Gujarat court has sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment for slaughtering cows and recovering 277 kg of beef for sale, citing Hindu religious scriptures, including the Manusmriti and the Vedas, while explaining the importance of protecting cattle. The Kalol court in Gandhinagar district said the accused had acted with extreme cruelty and warned that cows could eventually become extinct if those responsible were not punished under the law. Additional Sessions Judge BR Rajput delivered the verdict on Monday. The 76-page judgment became available online on Thursday.

The convicts have been identified as Vasim (34), a resident of Juhapura, Mohammad Rafiq (28) of Behrampura and Asfak alias Salman (19) of Fatehwadi, all in Ahmedabad. Each has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 3 lakh. Two other accused were acquitted due to a lack of evidence, while another died during the trial.

Gujarat court cites Manusmriti, Vedas to explain cow protection

In its judgment, the Gujarat court referred to several Hindu religious scriptures to explain why the cow holds religious significance. It observed that the Manusmriti regards cows and cattle not merely as animals but as pillars of religious duty. The judgment also said Sage Manu had assigned the primary responsibility for protecting and looking after cattle to the Vaishya community.

The court further referred to Arsha Vivaha, a traditional form of Vedic marriage, in which a cow and a bull hold special significance. Explaining the religious references, the judgment stated that Surabhi, also known as Kamadhenu, emerged from drops of divine nectar that fell to earth through Brahma’s penance. She is regarded as the mother of all cattle.

The Gujarat court also cited the Rigveda, which describes the cow as ‘Adhanya’, meaning an animal that should not be killed or slaughtered. “According to the Vedas and Hindu religious scriptures, the divine cow Surabhi, also known as Kamadhenu, emerged from drops of divine nectar that fell to the earth through Brahma’s penance. She is regarded as the mother of all cattle on earth. Similarly, the Rigveda describes the cow as ‘Adhanya’, meaning that she should never be slaughtered or killed.”

Gujarat court warns cows could become extinct without strict punishment

The judgment also described the cow as the mother of the universe and the abode of 33 crore deities, with its four legs symbolising the four Vedas. Referring to the Manusmriti and Harivamsha Purana, the court said the cow was also known as the daughter of Daksha Prajapati. It reproduced another religious description stating that Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh reside in the cow’s horns, while the Sun and Moon reside in its eyes.

Explaining the need for punishment, Judge BR Rajput observed that the accused had shown extreme cruelty while slaughtering the animals and extracting 277 kg of meat for sale. “The accused, despite being aware of their actions, mercilessly slaughtered cows, regarded mothers, cutting off the mouths, stomachs, legs and hides of the cows, and extracting 277 kg of beef for sale. If those who have acted with such extreme cruelty by cutting up the cows’ body parts are not punished as prescribed by law, Gau Mata will eventually become extinct from the earth. It is therefore necessary to sentence the accused in accordance with the law,” the judge said.

Gujarat court imposes life term and Rs 3 lakh fine on each convict

The Gujarat court sentenced each of the three men to rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh under Section 8(2) of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954, as amended in 2017. They were also awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each under Section 8(4). Both sentences will run concurrently, taking the total fine for each convict to Rs 3 lakh.

The case relates to an incident on August 22, 2024, when the accused allegedly gathered at a house in Jamla village and slaughtered cows for financial gain. Police recovered 277 kg of meat and other materials allegedly connected with the slaughter.

The defence questioned the investigation and the handling of the seized meat. It challenged the collection, preservation and testing of samples, pointed to discrepancies in the recorded weight of the meat and argued that tools recovered from the spot had not been sent for forensic examination.

However, the Gujarat court rejected these arguments. The court that the prosecution had established the guilt of the three accused beyond reasonable doubt. The two other accused were acquitted because there was insufficient evidence linking them to the slaughter or proving that one of them had purchased beef from the co-accused.

During sentencing, the defence also requested probation, arguing that the convicts were the sole breadwinners of their families and had no previous criminal record. The court rejected the request.

Gujarat court verdict welcomed by Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi

The Gujarat Animal Preservation Act was amended in 2011, when Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister, imposing a complete ban on cow slaughter and prohibiting the sale, purchase and transportation of beef.

The law was tightened further in 2017, making Gujarat the first state in India to prescribe life imprisonment for cow slaughter. Possession, sale, storage and transportation of beef also attract imprisonment of seven to 10 years and fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. These offences are non-bailable.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi welcomed the verdict, saying it sent a strong message against cow slaughter. “This verdict under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act is a clear message that the law will never spare those who commit cow slaughter in Gujarat. Protecting the cow mother is Gujarat’s unwavering resolve,” Sanghavi wrote.

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