Gauhati HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Mizoram Govt Order Curtailing Term Of Village Councils

The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) challenging the Mizoram government’s decision to shorten the term of Village Councils (VCs) by six months. With this ruling, the term of the current VCs will now end on February 19.

Petition Challenged Government’s Decision

The AMVCA, led by its President K. Lalngaizuala, argued that the government’s decision to cut short the tenure lacked justification and violated the rights of Village Councils.

However, Justice Nelson Sailo, who presided over the case, ruled that the petition had no merit and upheld the government’s decision. The court found that the petitioners had no legitimate grievance and that the state’s move was legally sound.

Upcoming Elections in Mizoram

With the court’s decision in place, elections for 544 Village Councils (VCs) and 111 Local Councils (LCs) in Mizoram will proceed as scheduled on February 12.

A total of 6,829 candidates will be contesting for positions in Village Councils, while 2,076 candidates will compete for seats in Local Councils. The counting of votes is set to begin at 7 PM on the day of the election.

Implications of the Ruling

The ruling brings clarity and finality to the electoral process in Mizoram. The government’s decision to reduce the term of Village Councils was upheld, ensuring that the upcoming elections proceed without legal hurdles. The dismissal of the petition also signals that such administrative decisions, if legally sound, will not be overturned easily.

With the elections just days away, political activity in Mizoram is intensifying, as candidates and parties gear up for a crucial contest that will shape the governance of local bodies across the state.

