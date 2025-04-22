Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Gauhati High Court Gets Bomb Threat, Search Operation On

Gauhati High Court Gets Bomb Threat, Search Operation On

The Gauhati High Court was the target of a bomb threat on Tuesday morning after an email warned of a potential explosion inside the court premises.

The Gauhati High Court was the target of a bomb threat on Tuesday morning after an email warned of a potential explosion inside the court premises. According to police officials, the email was sent by a little-known group identifying itself as ‘Madras Tigers.’

Following the alert, security personnel and bomb squad teams rushed to the scene and began a thorough sweep of the entire complex. “Our teams are scanning every corner. So far, no suspicious object has been found. We believe it may be a hoax, but nothing can be confirmed until the search concludes,” said a senior police officer.

Court officials confirmed that despite the threat, the court continued functioning. Judges proceeded with their scheduled hearings while the search operation was underway.

Sanitisation equipment and trained personnel were deployed throughout the building to ensure safety. Authorities said they are investigating the origin of the email and the identity of the sender. Meanwhile, security around the court has been tightened.

